Our Absolute Favorite Frozen Dinner Comes From A Popular Celebrity Chef
There are plenty of popular frozen meal brands out there, but not all of them are created equal — we know because we tried and ranked nine of them. Some store-bought frozen dinners should be kept out of your cart entirely, while others taste more like a decent homemade meal. One of the best frozen dinners, in our opinion, is the product of celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
The Flavortown brand, named after the chef's signature phrase, delivers on the promise that comes with its name by offering bold flavors, such as the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl and Fiesta Beef Taco Pasta. Not only are they packed with flavor, but the texture of these meals actually holds up — they aren't soupy or watery like some frozen dinners after they hit the microwave.
Currently, there's only one place you can find Fieri's Flavortown frozen meals: Walmart. Despite being limited to a single chain grocery store, this hasn't seemed to hinder the meals' success. Many customers approve of Fieri's delicious selection, resulting in the brand expanding from its initial menu of four flavors to include even more creative and delicious frozen meals, and they're all done in the chef's fun and flavor-packed fashion.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown meals live up to their name
Guy Fieri's frozen meals are often packed with a generous helping of cheese, which melts perfectly over the food once heated. This works especially in favor of cheese-centric meals, like the Cheesy Lasagna With Pepperoni, Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl, or the Chili Cheese Dog Tater Tot Bowl. The cheese adds a lot of flavor, as well as creaminess to the texture, without bogging down the meals by making them overly chewy. In fact, the meals hold up quite well when heated in the microwave, void of the sad sogginess that often plagues many frozen meals.
Speaking of flavors, another thing that's great about Flavortown frozen meals is the variety of choices. There are tater tot bowls, pasta dishes ranging from lasagna to mac and cheese, and more. The brand also has dishes inspired by Mexican and Asian flavors, like the Fiesta Beef Taco Pasta and Sweet and Sour Pork Rice Bowl.
Regardless of which flavor you choose, some online reviewers seem to agree that these meals have the taste of real ingredients. The lasagna has a bit of actual acidity to it, and tastes like real tomato paste is present. The taco pasta has a balanced chipotle flavor with just enough spiciness to be satisfying, peppers with some actual crunch, and beef with a texture similar to that of pan-browned taco meat. Overall, Guy Fieri's Flavortown frozen meals seem to be delivering on the brand's namesake.