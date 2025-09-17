Our Absolute Favorite Frozen Dinner Comes From A Popular Celebrity Chef

There are plenty of popular frozen meal brands out there, but not all of them are created equal — we know because we tried and ranked nine of them. Some store-bought frozen dinners should be kept out of your cart entirely, while others taste more like a decent homemade meal. One of the best frozen dinners, in our opinion, is the product of celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

The Flavortown brand, named after the chef's signature phrase, delivers on the promise that comes with its name by offering bold flavors, such as the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl and Fiesta Beef Taco Pasta. Not only are they packed with flavor, but the texture of these meals actually holds up — they aren't soupy or watery like some frozen dinners after they hit the microwave.

Currently, there's only one place you can find Fieri's Flavortown frozen meals: Walmart. Despite being limited to a single chain grocery store, this hasn't seemed to hinder the meals' success. Many customers approve of Fieri's delicious selection, resulting in the brand expanding from its initial menu of four flavors to include even more creative and delicious frozen meals, and they're all done in the chef's fun and flavor-packed fashion.