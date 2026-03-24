The Texas Roadhouse Hack That Turns Fried Catfish Into A Southern-Style Po'boy
For years, Texas Roadhouse has been known for its steaks. The chain's sirloin is the most popular steak on the menu, but you might be surprised to know that this casual sit-down restaurant offers more than just cuts of beef. It has plenty of southern-style options, from its country fried sirloin steak to crispy fried catfish. While the catfish dish typically comes as just the catfish alongside two legendary sides, with a little finagling, you can turn it into a Southern-style po'boy sandwich instead.
This trick's success might ultimately depend on your location and server, but all you have to do is ask for a roll on the side, along with some lettuce and tomato. Texas Roadhouse serves burgers and sandwiches on buns, so while you won't get the classic long roll, it shouldn't be an issue for them to add a roll to your order (you might want to confirm before ordering whether there is an extra charge). In addition to the roll and toppings, ask for a side of the chain's Cajun horseradish sauce, which typically comes with its signature Cactus Blossom appetizer. Once you have everything on your plate, just build your po'boy on a bun using the lettuce and tomato, followed by the crispy catfish, then topped with the Cajun sauce. The catfish still comes with two sides, so consider options that would pair well with the sandwich, such as fries and seasoned rice.
How to boost your catfish po'boy
The catfish is one of the best among fried fish at chain restaurants, and it comes in either three or four pieces. While three should fit comfortably on the bun, for an extra loaded sandwich, opt for the four-piece order. If you don't like horseradish, you can stick with the creole mustard sauce that comes with the catfish dish, so you don't even have to ask for a separate side sauce, or even add pickles for a briny flavor that pairs well with that rich, fried crunch. Another option: skip the lettuce and tomato and instead ask for a Caesar salad as one of your side options, then build a catfish Caesar po'boy for something a little different.
A burger bun is likely the easiest way to do this, but for a slider version of the po'boy, ask for an extra order of those fan-favorite Texas Roadhouse rolls. Then, cut the catfish pieces to fit the roll, and build po'boy sliders. If you're craving a po'boy but don't want fried catfish, you can also get away with using Texas Roadhouse's grilled shrimp side kick. It already comes with rolls (or ask for an extra basket to make a few more sliders). Top the garlicky grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and some of that Cajun sauce. The garlic flavor should still work with the horseradish, so you can easily make a grilled shrimp po'boy in a similar way.