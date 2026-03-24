The Texas Roadhouse Hack That Turns Fried Catfish Into A Southern-Style Po'boy

For years, Texas Roadhouse has been known for its steaks. The chain's sirloin is the most popular steak on the menu, but you might be surprised to know that this casual sit-down restaurant offers more than just cuts of beef. It has plenty of southern-style options, from its country fried sirloin steak to crispy fried catfish. While the catfish dish typically comes as just the catfish alongside two legendary sides, with a little finagling, you can turn it into a Southern-style po'boy sandwich instead.

This trick's success might ultimately depend on your location and server, but all you have to do is ask for a roll on the side, along with some lettuce and tomato. Texas Roadhouse serves burgers and sandwiches on buns, so while you won't get the classic long roll, it shouldn't be an issue for them to add a roll to your order (you might want to confirm before ordering whether there is an extra charge). In addition to the roll and toppings, ask for a side of the chain's Cajun horseradish sauce, which typically comes with its signature Cactus Blossom appetizer. Once you have everything on your plate, just build your po'boy on a bun using the lettuce and tomato, followed by the crispy catfish, then topped with the Cajun sauce. The catfish still comes with two sides, so consider options that would pair well with the sandwich, such as fries and seasoned rice.