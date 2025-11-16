Texas Roadhouse's Country Fried Steak Uses An Unexpected Premium Cut

Texas Roadhouse has built its reputation on serving quality, well-priced steaks. If you order the country fried steak and expect a low-quality cut, you might be surprised to learn that the chain actually makes this dish with sirloin. Country fried steak is often made with something called cube steak. It's a tougher, inexpensive round primal cut that is mechanically tenderized to help give it a more tender texture, which makes it easier to eat and better for frying. Traditionally for this dish, the cube steak is coated in batter, then fried similarly to chicken, and served with gravy on top.

As a result of the less-desirable cut, the steak dish is often less expensive than other more tender, well-marbled cuts. But the Texas Roadhouse menu reveals that sirloin is used in the chain's version of the dish. While sirloin is slightly tougher and less marbled than something like a ribeye, it's still generally regarded as a decent cut, especially for the price. Texas Roadhouse refers to its version of the dish as Country Fried Sirloin, likely as a way to let diners know immediately that it's made with a good cut of steak.