Your Keurig Is Moldy Because You Aren't Cleaning These Parts Weekly

If you're obsessed with your Keurig and want to make sure it holds up for as long as possible, it's time to get your hands dirty. The average lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker is three to five years. Following a weekly cleaning schedule for your Keurig can both help you enjoy great coffee and ensure that your machine holds up over time. Once a week, remove as many parts of the machine as you can, including the water reservoir (don't forget to clean the lid), K-Cup holder, and the drip tray. You'll need to actually clean them in the sink, not just wipe them with a sponge. Then, allow them to air dry before putting them back on your machine. Another important note: You should always remove your Keurig pods after brewing to help keep your machine clean.

If you've never disassembled your Keurig to clean it before, you're not alone. While it's a bit of a pain to take your Keurig apart and clean it regularly, it's well worth it to avoid the mold that can grow quickly in a neglected machine. Set a standing appointment with yourself to take a few minutes at the end of each week to thoroughly clean your Keurig to keep the goodness of your favorite coffee — and only your coffee — flowing into your cup each morning.