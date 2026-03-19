Your Keurig Is Moldy Because You Aren't Cleaning These Parts Weekly
Gone are the days of filling up a coffee pot and waiting for your coffee to brew for 5 minutes — which feels like an eternity when you need a caffeine fix. Keurigs are kind of magical, as they take you from sleepy mess to energized and motivated member of society in just a few seconds. One important thing you need to know if you're obsessed with your Keurig, however: If you're not cleaning it correctly on a regular basis, you may be drinking a bit of mold with your morning coffee.
Simply put, mold (and other organisms, like yeast) grow easily in damp, dark places like your Keurig coffee maker. While mold can certainly negatively affect the taste of your coffee, it can also make you sick. If you notice that your stomach isn't feeling great after you enjoy a cup of coffee from your Keurig — or you can see visible mold — it's time for a serious deep cleaning to nix the problem. Once you tackle and get rid of the mold, you'll likely find that regularly cleaning your Keurig can help stop the problem from happening again.
Your weekly to-do list to keep your Keurig mold-free
If you're obsessed with your Keurig and want to make sure it holds up for as long as possible, it's time to get your hands dirty. The average lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker is three to five years. Following a weekly cleaning schedule for your Keurig can both help you enjoy great coffee and ensure that your machine holds up over time. Once a week, remove as many parts of the machine as you can, including the water reservoir (don't forget to clean the lid), K-Cup holder, and the drip tray. You'll need to actually clean them in the sink, not just wipe them with a sponge. Then, allow them to air dry before putting them back on your machine. Another important note: You should always remove your Keurig pods after brewing to help keep your machine clean.
If you've never disassembled your Keurig to clean it before, you're not alone. While it's a bit of a pain to take your Keurig apart and clean it regularly, it's well worth it to avoid the mold that can grow quickly in a neglected machine. Set a standing appointment with yourself to take a few minutes at the end of each week to thoroughly clean your Keurig to keep the goodness of your favorite coffee — and only your coffee — flowing into your cup each morning.