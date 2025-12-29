The Average Lifespan Of A Keurig Coffee Maker (And How To Make It Last Longer)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keurig is known for simplifying complicated morning routines. Due to its products' convenience, a lot of folks are happy with their Keurig coffee maker, so much so that it's one of the best coffee makers on the market, according to reviews. That said, appliances don't last forever. The average lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker varies, but the general consensus is three to five years, which is roughly the same as other brands in the market. If you've tried troubleshooting every option and still spot issues such as bland batches, lukewarm temperatures instead of hot, or worrisome noises that weren't happening before, your machine may be at the end of its life.

Before you reach the point of deciding whether it's better to repair a broken kitchen appliance or simply replace it, frequent upkeep can make your Keurig last longer. Seriously, when was the last time you cleaned your coffee maker? It might be easy to overlook, but it does require cleaning to remove coffee-ground debris, especially if you use it often. Make sure to clean parts that come into direct contact with coffee or water daily. Something as readily available as dish soap can make a difference. If your appliance has a coffee-ground basket, make sure to remove it for washing as well. With regular care, you can enjoy tasty brews from your appliance for longer.