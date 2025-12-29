The Average Lifespan Of A Keurig Coffee Maker (And How To Make It Last Longer)
Keurig is known for simplifying complicated morning routines. Due to its products' convenience, a lot of folks are happy with their Keurig coffee maker, so much so that it's one of the best coffee makers on the market, according to reviews. That said, appliances don't last forever. The average lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker varies, but the general consensus is three to five years, which is roughly the same as other brands in the market. If you've tried troubleshooting every option and still spot issues such as bland batches, lukewarm temperatures instead of hot, or worrisome noises that weren't happening before, your machine may be at the end of its life.
Before you reach the point of deciding whether it's better to repair a broken kitchen appliance or simply replace it, frequent upkeep can make your Keurig last longer. Seriously, when was the last time you cleaned your coffee maker? It might be easy to overlook, but it does require cleaning to remove coffee-ground debris, especially if you use it often. Make sure to clean parts that come into direct contact with coffee or water daily. Something as readily available as dish soap can make a difference. If your appliance has a coffee-ground basket, make sure to remove it for washing as well. With regular care, you can enjoy tasty brews from your appliance for longer.
Give your Keurig extra TLC for increased longevity
Another tip to make your Keurig coffee maker live out its lifespan is to clean the needle weekly, which the brand's single-serving models have. If you skip this, different batches might result in unpredictable servings. You should give the pod holders a nice rinse, too, while you're at it. Cleaning your Keurig coffee maker isn't as tedious as it sounds, but there are certain routines that require your daily attention. Aside from cleaning, if you have a device that utilizes pods, make sure to remove the Keurig pods after brewing to prevent mold buildup.
Other upkeep, including descaling and water filter replacement, should be performed every three months, especially if you always find yourself reaching for a caffeinated boost. When in doubt, the latest Keurig coffee makers usually display a message telling you when it's time. Descaling is the removal of mineral buildup in the machine by simply filling the water tank with a descaling solution and running it through. There are specific descaling solutions available on Amazon, but you can also make an at-home solution by combining equal parts water and vinegar. If you have a model with a water filter cartridge installed, make it a habit to replace it every three months (or sooner, depending on use).