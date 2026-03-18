Why Aldi Shoppers Are Upset Over Misleading 'Shrinkflation' Serving Sizes

It's no surprise most people shop at Aldi for the brand's outstanding price points on countless food items. As a matter of fact, once you surpass Aldi's quirks and learn to appreciate the store's minimalist layout, you may rely on Aldi more and more for weekly food products that are both clearly-labeled and affordable. However, as of late, many longtime customers have been noticing discrepancies regarding the serving size and portions of certain private-label products. Through various social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok, customers are accusing Aldi of mislabeling its products' serving sizes and charging customers the same prices for less food.

For example, in the TikTok video below, one Aldi customer individually counts out a bag of the brand's private-label frozen chicken fries, showcasing that it contains less than the intended seven servings stated on the packaging. Instead of 56 chicken fries, there are 41. This type of discrepancy points to shrinkflation — or reducing a product's size while keeping its price the same over time.

Besides this one instance, many other customers feel just as cheated and let down by a company they consistently trusted for affordable food products, citing the same serving size inconsistencies for products like boxed mac and cheese and lettuce. Aldi has built its brand around quality products at competitive prices. However, customers didn't think the store's low-price guarantee would mean less food. Unfortunately, with production and manufacturing costs on the rise, Aldi seems to have found a way for customers to absorb these rising costs while maintaining lower price points in-store.