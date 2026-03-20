Ina Garten's Unexpected Opinion About Her Own Cooking

So many of us are nervous cooks, especially when cooking for others or trying a new recipe for the first time. Is it underseasoned? Overseasoned? Undercooked? Too browned? While our own nervousness makes sense, it can be tough to think of the pros dealing with the same cooking anxiety. We were surprised to learn that chef and Food Network personality Ina Garten is actually a nervous cook too — she discussed the fears she deals with in the kitchen in an interview with "60 Minutes."

"I know people don't believe this, but I'm really a nervous cook," Garten said. She went on to explain how she's convinced that her recipes won't turn out correctly. To combat her fears of thwarting her efforts by making a mistake, she says she's "incredibly precise" to ensure she gets the result she's looking for. "I'm there with a cookbook going, 'Is it a half a teaspoon or a whole teaspoon?'" Garten said. She went on to explain that even when she's cooking a recipe that she created herself, she makes sure she follows the directions perfectly — it's one of Garten's top tips to make you a better home cook. She said that since she puts so much time into developing her own recipes, she wants to make sure she replicates it exactly.