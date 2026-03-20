Ina Garten's Unexpected Opinion About Her Own Cooking
So many of us are nervous cooks, especially when cooking for others or trying a new recipe for the first time. Is it underseasoned? Overseasoned? Undercooked? Too browned? While our own nervousness makes sense, it can be tough to think of the pros dealing with the same cooking anxiety. We were surprised to learn that chef and Food Network personality Ina Garten is actually a nervous cook too — she discussed the fears she deals with in the kitchen in an interview with "60 Minutes."
"I know people don't believe this, but I'm really a nervous cook," Garten said. She went on to explain how she's convinced that her recipes won't turn out correctly. To combat her fears of thwarting her efforts by making a mistake, she says she's "incredibly precise" to ensure she gets the result she's looking for. "I'm there with a cookbook going, 'Is it a half a teaspoon or a whole teaspoon?'" Garten said. She went on to explain that even when she's cooking a recipe that she created herself, she makes sure she follows the directions perfectly — it's one of Garten's top tips to make you a better home cook. She said that since she puts so much time into developing her own recipes, she wants to make sure she replicates it exactly.
How to combat cooking anxiety, Ina Garten style
Clearly, Ina Garten has managed to grow a culinary empire despite her fears around cooking, and we can take some of the tips she uses in the kitchen to help quell our own nervousness when trying a new recipe or cooking for a crowd. Garten's a fan of keeping go-to recipes in her back pocket — dinners that she knows work well every time (one of the many cookbooks Garten has written, "Go-To Dinners," shares her secret-weapon recipes). In an interview with the New York Times, Garten talked about her tendency to simplify recipes. In the interview, she said, "The truth is, I'm really like the people at home. I know how hard it is to cook a recipe." She went on to talk about how stressful it can be to get ready for a dinner party — and how choosing simple recipes that turn out great every time can help to ease some of the stress of cooking.
If all else fails, Garten doesn't see anything wrong with throwing in the towel and ordering takeout — she actually recommends doing exactly that for dinner parties. Garten says that if you have four people at the table, it's officially considered a dinner party, and there's nothing wrong with serving takeout so you can focus on enjoying your guests. Not cooking is certainly one way to get rid of cooking anxiety, and if it's okay with the Barefoot Contessa, it's okay with us.