Ina Garten's Official Guest Count For When Dinner Becomes A Party
Two's company, three's a crowd, and four is a party, according to Ina Garten. During an appearance on "Today," the Barefoot Contessa said that you don't necessarily need to have a massive guest list to throw a dinner party. "The first thing about a dinner party is it can be four people," Garten said. "It doesn't have to be 12, it's overwhelming, even for me." She went on to say that large dinner parties are "exhausting."
Garten has said that six is the ideal number of people for a dinner party, but four is also plenty. For smaller dinner parties, she recommends using a round table instead of a rectangular one, as it makes it easier for guests to talk. Garten says that massive centerpieces can make it tough for guests to see one another. While setting the table with the hosts of "Today," Garten used a bowl of lemons as an easy, elegant centerpiece in the middle of the four plates, easily allowing guests to see and interact with one another.
How to create a dinner party vibe with a small guest list
If you're having a small-ish dinner party, there are some cues you can take from Ina Garten to elevate your evening for your guests. This can make it clear that you've put some effort into hosting and preparing. When setting the table for your dinner party, Garten recommends sticking to a color scheme. This doesn't mean that everything needs to match (it's okay to use different plates — Garten even mentioned using different chairs during her appearance on "Today"), but you'll want to choose colors from the same general palette. A few other tips from Garten to elevate the evening: have music playing when your guests arrive and keep the food super simple (she says it's totally fine to order takeout for a dinner party).
If you've got more four or more people at your table, remember — you're in party host mode. No matter how many guests show up to your party, you have an opportunity to create a sense of community, according to Garten. Take some time to plan the evening, create a warm and welcoming environment, and don't forget to relax and enjoy both the food and your guests.