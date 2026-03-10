Ina Garten's Official Guest Count For When Dinner Becomes A Party

Two's company, three's a crowd, and four is a party, according to Ina Garten. During an appearance on "Today," the Barefoot Contessa said that you don't necessarily need to have a massive guest list to throw a dinner party. "The first thing about a dinner party is it can be four people," Garten said. "It doesn't have to be 12, it's overwhelming, even for me." She went on to say that large dinner parties are "exhausting."

Garten has said that six is the ideal number of people for a dinner party, but four is also plenty. For smaller dinner parties, she recommends using a round table instead of a rectangular one, as it makes it easier for guests to talk. Garten says that massive centerpieces can make it tough for guests to see one another. While setting the table with the hosts of "Today," Garten used a bowl of lemons as an easy, elegant centerpiece in the middle of the four plates, easily allowing guests to see and interact with one another.