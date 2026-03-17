You Might Recognize This Michelin-Starred Chicago Cafe From The Bear

Contains spoilers for "The Bear," season 2, episode 3.

If you watched season two of "The Bear," you may have seen one of Chicago's most talked-about dining spots pop up on screen: Kasama, a Filipino restaurant in the city's East Ukrainian Village. Opened in 2020 by chef-owners and husband and wife Timothy Flores and Genie Kwon (pictured below), Kasama mixes together one of Chicago's best bakeries by day with a fancier tasting menu approach by night. Plus, since 2025, it holds an impressive two Michelin stars; it earned its first in 2022, making it the world's first Filipino restaurant to receive the honor.

Kasama appeared in the third episode of "The Bear" season 2, alongside several other notable Chicago restaurants. In it, Ayo Edebiri's character Sydney takes a tour through Chicago's food scene in search of inspiration as she develops the menu back at The Bear. While her plans of meeting Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) go awry, she still proceeds to order an array of items at the cafe, including mushroom adobo, a longanisa sausage sandwich with hash browns, a mango tart, and a matcha latte, before moving on to her other stops around the city.

"The Bear" represented Kasama's daytime menu pretty faithfully. Even a couple of years later, you can pretty closely replicate Sydney's order, although you may have to settle for a different fruit tart like banana or passionfruit. That said, The Bear was a little unrealistic in one detail: Sydney walks in without waiting, which would be pretty unusual considering it's known for hours-long lines.