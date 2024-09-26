The 16 Best Chicago Bakeries Worth Traveling For
Chicago is brimming with delicious eats and its ever-evolving culinary stage is definitely worth exploring when in town. Of course, the countless tantalizing bakeries, patisseries, and confection-focused cafes are very much a part of the Windy City's robust food scene. This iconic metropolis also has quite the reputation for embracing small bake shops and businesses with influences from all over the world.
There is even a not-so-secret society of bakers that has been around since the 1930s called the Bakers Dozen. Every month, members gather to give each other pointers and help take this city's collective baked goods to the next level. As a result, there is a rich melting pot of flavorsome sweets and savory fare around these parts just waiting to be tasted. From authentic French, Belgian, and Filipino goodies to Michelin-starred creations and desserts with mouthwatering international and domestic flare -– in the Chi, you can delight in it all and then some. That said, here are 16 of the best Chicago bakeries worth traveling for.
Loba Pastry + Coffee
Don't let the demure ambiance fool you, Loba Pastry + Coffee is mouthwatering goodness with a serious and well-earned following. Known for its small-batch pastries — especially its pineapple sourdough bread muffins and one-of-a-kind scones — freshly brewed caffeinated drinks, and more, this Chicago bakery is definitely worth adding to your itinerary. Here, bakeshop goers can sample creative sweets, savory eats, vegan treats, and gluten-free delights that all pack some serious flavor.
With two bakeries in the Windy City, eats here are inspired by the owner's Mexican heritage and are a true labor of love. Patrons can sip on espresso and speciality coffees while indulging in pastry perfection. Overall, Loba has more than a few rave reviews under its belt and the use of quality ingredients keeps a line out the door at both bake shop locations.
3600 N Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
+1 773-456-9266
Lost Larson
Lost Larson is a culinary gem that is so much more than just great pastries and coffee. What started as a place to grab a phenomenal cup of Joe, fresh artisan loaves of bread, and simple but delicious baked goods is now also a full-service restaurant after the lunch crowd dies down. Even if you only come for the Almond Croissants, Afternoon Tea Buns, and savory toast options, you might want to consider sticking around for dinner. From mouthwatering Swedish meatballs and roasted sweet potatoes to Burrata and steak tartare, Lost Larson has it all. In addition to these staple dinner time eats, Lost Larson has seasonal dishes with straightforward sides and amazing desserts. This Windy City bakery also has quite a selection of chocolate from everywhere you can think of— making this Chicago-based bakehouse and eatery another must-visit.
2140 W Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Wicker Park: +1 773-770-9015
5318 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Andersonville +1 773-944-0587
Sugar Moon Bakery
Yet another local bakery that draws in savory and sweet lovers is none other than Sugar Moon Bakery. Located in the foodie haven that is Logan Square, this bakehouse has wonderful pastries like your grandmother used to make along with some seriously flavorsome creations, which include jalapeño-cheddars-corn scones (not biscuits), Nutella-pear brioche buns and monthly menu updates that keep everyone on their toes. In fact, out-of-towners and Chicagoans are not afraid to line up well before Sugar Moon Bakery opens its doors. With all kinds of adept eats paired with phenomenal cups of Joe and made-to-order holiday boxes, Sugar Moon Bakery does not even need to offer a ton of seating –- to keep us all coming back for more.
3612 W Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 6064
sugarmoonchicago@gmail.com
Justice of the Pies
Located in Avalon Park, in a former dentist's office, Justice of the Pies has been serving up delicious pie flights, German chocolate brownies, an assortment of scones, and sensational seasonal baked goods for quite some time. For roaming foodies who can make it to Justice of the Pies, the strawberry-basil key lime pie, shokupan cinnamon rolls, and even the ginger and cardamom lemon bars are all musts. As a whole, Maya-Camille Broussard's bakeshop has more than a few accolades and makes a point to highlight the culinary skills of Chicago's South Side. So, whether you are looking for sweets or slices of heavenly pie, do yourself a favor and stop by Justice of the Pies For your just desserts.
8655 S Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619
info@justiceofthepies.com
Vanille Patisserie
Chicago visitors who want to feel like they have stepped into a lovely French shop in the middle of the City of Lights and Love are in luck at Vanille. With one location situated in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago and another near the West Loop, this patisserie has all the expected goodies, tarts, nibbles, and then some. Colorful macaroons, light French cakes and pastries (Pavlova, Mille Feuille, and more), a variety of croissants, celebration cakes, fusion honey loaves, and seasonal specials are all worth sampling with a coffee or caffeinated beverage of your choosing at Vanille. There is also a lovely selection of mini pastries if you simply cannot decide what to get when perusing the mouthwatering goods in this aptly named and award-winning spot.
131 N Clinton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2108 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60614
+1 773-868-4574
Alliance Bakery
If you are more of a cake person, then Alliance Bakery is the place to try. Known for having some of the most wonderful cakes in town, this Chicago bakehouse is located in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Here, top-notch wedding cakes are prepared on a regular basis, along with made-to-order cakes for all other occasions. Alliance Bakery also offers quite the spread when it comes to croissants, iced cookies, cupcakes, and other European-style desserts. Overall, a modern, French-inspired, and downright delicious affair is what patrons can expect at Alliance Bakery. Plus, this pastry shop has first-rate chefs and skilled bakers — gaining Alliance Bakery a reputation for showcasing whimsical treats like no one can.
1736 W Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
+1 312-363-3015
Loaf Lounge
Situated just north of Logan Square, the Loaf Lounge is a pure delight with its black raspberry, almond cream, and strawberry danishes, chocolate crinkle cookies, bear claws, and then some. A celebrity spot in its own right, this Chicago bakehouse offers yummy finds and a wide assortment of bread. Popular loaves like the marble rye, rosemary polenta, and jalapeño cheese are always flying off the shelves. Here, patrons can also enjoy breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffees, teas, and their famous Bear Chocolate Cake. And it is worth noting that the Bear Chocolate Cake is based on the foodie-approved TV show (The Bear) and is downright delicious. So, even if you have no other reason to step foot into the Loaf Lounge, you might want to make a guest appearance and grab yourself a slice of this beloved baked good while you still can.
2934 N Milwaukee Avenue Suite E
Chicago, IL 60618
+1 773-904-7852
BitterSweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
For more than 30 years, BitterSweet Pastry Shop & Café has been a staple in the city of Chicago. From traditional desserts and savory baked goods to a modern twist on beloved Danish and American pastries, BitterSweet is something you do not want to miss when in town. Popular eats like the Underberg Croissant, CroiCookie, and Ube Flan are just a few reasons to check out this bake shop. For a more toothsome bite, the whole ham and Gruyère quiche and the spinach dip croissant are also big hits here. What's more, Bittersweet is a cherished hotspot with robust breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus, where just about everyone who visits ends up having a few favorite savory and sweet eats.
1114 W Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
+1 773-929-1100
Kasama
Are you craving Michelin-starred baked goods? Look no further than Kasama. This café, bakeshop, and full-service Filipino restaurant has a diverse mix of cuisine that will satisfy any craving. With daytime eats, pastries galore, plus dinner service and an evening tasting menu, there is never a wrong time to head to Kasama. Nevertheless, if you have a serious sweet tooth, then make sure you try the Boston crème brioche, the chocolate and raspberry Whoopie pie, and the pecan sticky buns while you are there. For savory flavor adventures, the salmon danishes and the black truffle croissants are definitely worth a nibble. That said, the bakery and savory are only open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so plan accordingly, especially if you are in Chicago for 24 hours or less.
1001 N Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
+1 773-697-3790
Defloured Bakery
Wordplay isn't the only thing this gluten-free (GF) bakery is great at, and from the looks of it, Defloured is just getting started. With a wide variety of pastries and savory eats, this Chicago-based establishment is perfect for the foodie who wants to try incredible baked goods hold the gluten. Popular sweets at Defloured include scones, chocolate-dipped macaroons, festive cookies, and Bundt cakes. And when it comes to GF savory goods, visitors can indulge in pizza breadsticks, challah, and sandwiches on the weekend. You can also sample sugar-free treats like the vegan almonds date caramel bars every day of the week, as well as grab a few GF take-n-bakes (vegan pot pies, cinnamon rolls, cheddar apple biscuits, cookies, and more) for the road.
1477 W Balmoral Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
+1 773-234-5733
Publican Quality Bread
With award-winning bakers at the helm, Publican Quality Bread (PQB) is definitely a must for loaf lovers and carb enthusiasts. A Chicago diamond in the rough, PQB has all the fresh-baked goodness one could ever need — from pastries to sandwiches to pizzas. With hearty sandwich loaves, more than one kind of baguette, earthy ryes, and hearth loaves, the meal possibilities are truly limitless here. Serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner (only on Thursdays at the West Town location), PQB can brighten your days with its chocolate orange morning buns, fuel your afternoons with its pulled pork and black bean tartine, and take your Thursday dinner to the next level with its blackberry and corn salsa with chicken pizza. There is also a PQB in Oak Park with its own unique take on all things carb-infused — so don't be shy — check out both while you're at it.
1759 W Grand Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
+1 312-605-1618
211 Harrison Street
Oak Park, IL 60304
+1 312-736-1981
Daisies
Yet another Michelin star bakery in the Windy City, Daisies' claim to fame is actually all about its fare being locally sourced and sustainable. For almost 10 years, this pastry shop and cafe has wowed customers with seasonal and farm-to-table style baked goods. Here, patrons can delight in triple chocolate and Chicago-style croissants, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cream pies, and more. Dubbed a Midwestern-Italian gem, Daisies serves coffee and other morning to midday beverages paired with pastries by chef Leigh Omilinsky in the a.m. In the evenings, fusion eats freshly made pasta by chef Joe Frillman and sippable libations are on the menu. If this sounds like something you'd be into, then head on over to Daisies.
2375 N Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
+1 773-697-9443
La Fournette Bakery & Cafe
If you love authentic French everything, then La Fournette is definitely the Chicago bakery for you. With a rustic vibe and authentic recipes that have been passed down through generations, this bakeshop is truly something else. Here, sweet and savory connoisseurs can relish in delicious morning and midday eats such as flaky croissants, fruit-filled danishes, assorted meringues, and buttery brioche buns. Of course, La Fournette has perfected the art of making macaroons and sourdough-starter loaves of bread. However, you can try their mouthwatering paninis, vast Parisian-style breakfast items, flavorful sandwiches, and soups, along with all the other scrumptious goodies made from scratch while you're at it, too. If you get the chance to sample some of these old-world baked goods and heavenly pastries at La Fournette, then do yourself a favor and splurge on their homemade spreads — for an added wow effect.
1547 N Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60610
1938 W Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60610
+1 312-624-9430
Umaga Bakehouse
It is no secret that Chicago's food scene is heavily influenced by all kinds of cuisine, and Umaga Bakehouse is no different. With deep Filipino roots, this bakery offers patrons in the Midwest a taste of authentic flavors straight from the Philippines, contemporary eats, and incredible bites that they've likely never had for breakfast before. Whether you opt for the decadent empanadas (savory and flaky hand-held pies filled with meat and veg), pan de coco (Filipino bread stuffed with sweetened coconut), or the halo-halo (a layered and refreshing sweet treat with purple yams, ube, and other deliciousness), your taste buds will thank you. Even though Umaga Bakehouse only opened its doors this past April, it is definitely making an impression and adding a whole new spin on desserts and portable eats in the Midwest.
4703 W Foster Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
+1 872-250-3565
Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter
If Belgian goodness is more your speed, however, you will want to run to Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter for all the spectacular eats, which just so happens to include over 13 different kinds of yummy croissants. This unassuming bakeshop has piping hot cocoa, freshly brewed coffees, classic and gluten-free cakes, artisan fare, plus a serious selection of breads and pastries that are simply to die for. With each bite, you can tell that Chef Renaud Hendrickx spares no expense when crafting both tasty and visually stunning goods. From Belgian chocolates made from scratch and sweet and tangy fruit tartelettes to seasonal specials and simple yet divine loaves of bread, this Chicago bakehouse and café is just one more culinary experience in the Windy City worth traveling for.
100 E Walton Street
Chicago, IL 60611
+1 312-649-6717
Sweet Rabbit Bakery
Sweet Rabbit Bakery is a unique coffeehouse and pastry shop in the Windy City that offers so much more than meets the eye. This cozy spot in Roscoe Village takes patrons down the rabbit hole with its flavorsome, colorful, and eccentric delicacies. Beloved eats at Sweet Rabbit include the ube ho hos, the hunny bunny cinnamon rolls, buckwheat croissants, and the morning cardi-o (a cardamom and orange zest croissant-infused pastry) –- just to name a few. Of course, no bakery is complete without a robust bread assortment and a wonderland of other yummy carb-rich treats, which Sweet Rabbit definitely delivers. If you are headed to Chicago, do not overlook this one and its unique spin on baked goods — you will be hard-pressed to find such sweets anywhere else.
2159 W Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
https://www.instagram.com/sweet.rabbit.bakery
