The 16 Best Chicago Bakeries Worth Traveling For

Chicago is brimming with delicious eats and its ever-evolving culinary stage is definitely worth exploring when in town. Of course, the countless tantalizing bakeries, patisseries, and confection-focused cafes are very much a part of the Windy City's robust food scene. This iconic metropolis also has quite the reputation for embracing small bake shops and businesses with influences from all over the world.

There is even a not-so-secret society of bakers that has been around since the 1930s called the Bakers Dozen. Every month, members gather to give each other pointers and help take this city's collective baked goods to the next level. As a result, there is a rich melting pot of flavorsome sweets and savory fare around these parts just waiting to be tasted. From authentic French, Belgian, and Filipino goodies to Michelin-starred creations and desserts with mouthwatering international and domestic flare -– in the Chi, you can delight in it all and then some. That said, here are 16 of the best Chicago bakeries worth traveling for.