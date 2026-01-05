The Absolute Best Way To Meal Prep With Olive Garden's $6 Take-Home Entrees

Olive Garden has a deal that's worth dining for: Whenever you order a dish for dine-in or takeout, you can choose one of three other dishes to take home for just $6 more. The options are fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno, or spaghetti with meat sauce. The good news: All of these are some of Chowhound's favorite Olive Garden dishes, and all of them cost two to three times as much when ordered normally. But if you want to make the most of the leftovers and turn them into meals for the next few days, then it's best to go with the ziti.

Fettuccine Alfredo isn't the best option for meal prepping because it typically doesn't reheat well. It's one of those sauces that tends to separate, and while you can deal with that, it first leaves you with an oily dish that isn't anywhere as good as when it was freshly prepared. Spaghetti and meat sauce reheats well because it's just a red sauce base, and the five cheese ziti will reheat well, too, since it also has a marinara base. But if you want the most filling meal, go with the five cheese ziti — it packs 4 grams of fiber and 24 grams of protein compared to just 3 and 14 grams respectively for the spaghetti.