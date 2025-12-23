The Type Of Tip Most Restaurant Servers Would Rather Give Back

Let's talk tipping. If you're dining in a restaurant in the United States or Canada (this particular piece of restaurant etiquette varies in other countries), it shouldn't need to be said that you're expected to tip your server, to the degree where some restaurants will even force it. However, based on some accounts from servers published online, it seems that some diners need to be told that they should tip money and not whatever random stuff they have in their wallet. (Whether you should tip cash or card is a whole other question.)

While the worst version of this is probably tipping with fake money or a smarmy "thank you" note with some life advice, there's perhaps a more insidious way to tip-without-tipping: leaving coupons or gift cards behind. To be clear, it doesn't seem like this is overly common, but there's evidence that it happens.

As a former server who has relied partly on tips to pay rent or bills, the reason why these are unacceptable tips is obvious: You cannot pay rent or bills with gift cards and coupons. A coupon is the worse of these two. If someone were to leave a coupon offering a discount at some store, this actually requires the server to spend money in order to use it at all, even if it's offering a generous discount. Something like a Groupon is marginally less bad since at least the recipient won't have to spend their own money to use it, but it's rather presumptuous to assume that your server wants the massage or sky-diving lesson on that Groupon.