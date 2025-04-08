How To Drink Amaro And Actually Enjoy It

Italy's bittersweet digestif, amaro, is a staple on many bar menus. Its namesake, the Italian word for "bitter," will quickly inform anyone of its distinct flavor profile. Certainly, it can be an acquired taste, but it's important to know that there are many kinds of amaro out there, not just Campari. While it can vary depending on the type, amaro varieties (amari) are generally bittersweet, as their name suggests. Each type can range from very tart and bitter to the sweeter side. With such a wide flavor range, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it, either on its own or as part of a cocktail. However, one should also understand its flavor notes as it relates to pairing them with the right ingredients and its purpose as a digestif.

Traditionally, amaro is a wonderfully compiled botanical spirit with hints of herbs, roots, spices, and flowers. Of course, this could depend on the region in which it was created, as amari from Northern Italy can be herbaceous and bitter with alpine notes like gentian root. Those from regions in Southern Italy, like Sicily, will usually be accompanied by lighter notes of citrus and fennel. The best way to exemplify how the two regions may compare is to reference the differences between Campari and Aperol (think boldly bitter and tartly sweet here).