Why Tomato Plants Need A Layer Of Mulch Right After Transplanting

If you're adding some tomatoes to your garden, you're in good company. Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables (well, technically fruits) to grow yourself, even if you are a beginner growing an easy tomato plant variety. But despite their relative ease, there are a few ways to give them a head start — especially after transplanting your seedlings outside — and one of the best tips is simply adding a layer of mulch. Putting down mulch is like putting a blanket over the soil to act as a protective layer; it can be anything from compost and wood chips to straw and leaves. Any material on top of the soil helps the ground hold onto moisture longer because it can't evaporate as quickly.

This is important for tomato plants as their root systems are known to grow close to the surface of the soil, so they can easily dry out in warm weather if they aren't watered consistently. Conversely in most regions, the best time to plant tomatoes is late spring after the frost has passed and the soil is warmer, though temperatures can be a little unpredictable depending on where you live. But tomatoes don't do well in the cold. When you add a layer of mulch, it helps protect the plants from potential temperature drops, as well as surges. It is especially important right after transplanting when the seedlings are still establishing themselves in their new terrain and are a little more delicate.