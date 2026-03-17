What Exactly Is A Dallas Filet At Texas Roadhouse?

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving Southern favorites, including country-fried sirloin steak, its iconic dinner rolls, and its "legendary" side dishes. If you're craving steak, there are no shortage of cuts, but each cut has a slightly different taste and texture. The Dallas filet, for example, is described as the restaurant's "most tender steak" available, noting that it's lean with a melt-in-your-mouth texture. But what exactly is it? Texas Roadhouse's menu description doesn't explicitly call the Dallas Filet a filet mignon, but, according to one r/meat Reddit thread user, that's what it is. "I asked the waitress. She said it was indeed filet mignon," the user wrote. Chowhound called a local Texas Roadhouse location and confirmed that the Dallas filet is, in fact, filet mignon.

That said, a "filet" doesn't always have to refer to a filet mignon, though many people perceive it that way. It can also refer to the beef filet, also called a beef tenderloin, which is the actual tenderloin part of the cow where the filet mignon is cut from. The filet mignon, on the other hand, is usually the center-cut portion of that beef tenderloin. Put simply, all filet mignon is beef tenderloin, but not all beef tenderloin is filet mignon.