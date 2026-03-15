Jimmy Buffett's Sister Runs A Restaurant That Always Served Him This Louisiana Staple

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You probably associate him more with "Cheeseburger in Paradise," his hit song that inspired a lesser-known failed burger chain, but one of iconic musician Jimmy Buffett's favorite foods was something entirely different. In fact, it inspired another song of his: "I Will Play for Gumbo." The singer's love of the famous Louisiana-born dish was rooted in childhood and his paternal grandmother's weekend cooking in Mississippi. It's no wonder he would go on to open the Margaritaville restaurant chain, which has more than two dozen locations. Those weekend meals had a similarly profound impact on Buffett's sister, Lucy, the head chef and owner of LuLu's restaurants (with locations in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Destin, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina). She wrote about the experience in her 2017 book, "Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life."

Gumbo became her calling card, her best-selling dish, and the one her brother, Jimmy, ordered more than any other when he stopped in for a meal, she told the Palm Beach Post in 2017. Speaking to the outlet, she described a good gumbo as a labor of love that takes not only culinary skill but patience and care. Mastering it took years of experimentation and perseverance. While she's made multiple versions during her career, her grandmother's summer seafood gumbo remains the foundational favorite and is a featured dish at her restaurants. It includes wild Gulf shrimp, blue crab, and, seasonally, oysters or crawfish, enriched with housemade seafood stock and a proprietary Creole seasoning.