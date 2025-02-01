The Simple Drink Jimmy Buffett Actually Preferred Over Margaritas
For years, Jimmy Buffett's name has been synonymous with the themed restaurant chain Margaritaville. However, like many celebrities, just because he sang about a certain lifestyle didn't necessarily mean he lived it. While he may have sung a song about enjoying tasty, frosty margaritas, the truth is that (at least later in life) margaritas were far from his drink of choice.
Truthfully, Jimmy Buffett preferred to keep it simple. His favorite drink was tequila on the rocks. He even had his own unique twist on the classic: a little splash of lime juice.
Even big Jimmy Buffett fans are surprised that the singer eventually began to dislike margaritas due to their sweetness. Regardless of if you love his music or just have an interest in drinking history and culture, next time you think of Jimmy Buffett, give tequila on the rocks a try instead of a margarita. Pair the tequila with these foods for extra deliciousness.
Tequila on the rocks
While Jimmy Buffett's ties to Margaritaville are undeniable, both literally and musically, it had no influence on his personal tastes. When asked in 2018, the singer said he was no longer fond of margaritas on account of their sweet flavor. He added that he just doesn't like drinks with a lot of sugar in them in general.
This isn't to say that Jimmy Buffett never ever liked margaritas. In fact, for a while it was his signature drink beyond just singing about them. He stopped drinking margaritas on account of the high sugar content, as he had more concerns about his health as he got older.
Concerns regarding his health also affected how often he drank. The singer was definitely known to enjoy a good drink, but when his favorite drink changed, so did his habits. He wound down to drinking only on weekends specifically before his passing.