The Simple Drink Jimmy Buffett Actually Preferred Over Margaritas

For years, Jimmy Buffett's name has been synonymous with the themed restaurant chain Margaritaville. However, like many celebrities, just because he sang about a certain lifestyle didn't necessarily mean he lived it. While he may have sung a song about enjoying tasty, frosty margaritas, the truth is that (at least later in life) margaritas were far from his drink of choice.

Truthfully, Jimmy Buffett preferred to keep it simple. His favorite drink was tequila on the rocks. He even had his own unique twist on the classic: a little splash of lime juice.

Even big Jimmy Buffett fans are surprised that the singer eventually began to dislike margaritas due to their sweetness. Regardless of if you love his music or just have an interest in drinking history and culture, next time you think of Jimmy Buffett, give tequila on the rocks a try instead of a margarita. Pair the tequila with these foods for extra deliciousness.