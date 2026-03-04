The Failed Burger Chain You May Not Have Realized Was Connected To Jimmy Buffett

You've likely heard of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett's resort and restaurant chain with locations throughout the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Many people aren't as familiar with the late singer's failed burger chain, Cheeseburger in Paradise, inspired by his lighthearted 1978 radio hit by the same name. The chain's flagship location opened in Indianapolis in 2002, and according to social media, Buffett reportedly showed up to play on opening night.

Initially, Cheeseburger in Paradise was owned by both OSI Restaurant Partners and the Jimmy-Buffett-owned company Margaritaville Holdings LLC. The chain passed hands a few times over the years, with Buffett's share eventually lessening. Before the chain's eventual shutdown, it was bought by Luby's, Inc. in 2012. Some Cheeseburger in Paradise locations were turned into Fuddrucker's restaurants (another chain that has seen its own share of financial troubles), as both chains were owned by Luby's. In 2019, Chris Pappas, Luby's Inc. CEO, said that the last-standing location in Secaucus, New Jersey, was still profitable. That being said, the restaurant wasn't able to withstand the financial difficulties related to the pandemic, and closed for good in 2020.