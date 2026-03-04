The Failed Burger Chain You May Not Have Realized Was Connected To Jimmy Buffett
You've likely heard of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett's resort and restaurant chain with locations throughout the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Many people aren't as familiar with the late singer's failed burger chain, Cheeseburger in Paradise, inspired by his lighthearted 1978 radio hit by the same name. The chain's flagship location opened in Indianapolis in 2002, and according to social media, Buffett reportedly showed up to play on opening night.
Initially, Cheeseburger in Paradise was owned by both OSI Restaurant Partners and the Jimmy-Buffett-owned company Margaritaville Holdings LLC. The chain passed hands a few times over the years, with Buffett's share eventually lessening. Before the chain's eventual shutdown, it was bought by Luby's, Inc. in 2012. Some Cheeseburger in Paradise locations were turned into Fuddrucker's restaurants (another chain that has seen its own share of financial troubles), as both chains were owned by Luby's. In 2019, Chris Pappas, Luby's Inc. CEO, said that the last-standing location in Secaucus, New Jersey, was still profitable. That being said, the restaurant wasn't able to withstand the financial difficulties related to the pandemic, and closed for good in 2020.
What customers loved (and didn't love) about Cheeseburger in Paradise
Some customers miss Jimmy Buffett's Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, because, quite simply, they thought the food was good. In addition to cheeseburgers (Buffett preferred his cooked medium-rare, FYI), the restaurant also served Caribbean-inspired dishes, fried pickles, sweet potato chips, coconut shrimp, jerk salmon, chocolate nachos, key lime pie, and more.
Not all customers were super impressed with the menu, however — some say that the food was average at best. The atmosphere seemed to be one of the main draws of the restaurant, with some reviewers saying it resembled a tiki-style bar. "Cheeseburger in Paradise," the Jimmy Buffett song that doubled as the restaurant's moniker, was played every hour, on the hour, adding to the vibes. While we don't think it's likely that Cheeseburger in Paradise will see a revival, you can still snag a Cheeseburger in Paradise entree at Margaritaville — make it a double (with Heinz 57 and french fried potatoes, obviously) in honor of Jimmy.