Bobby Flay Fully Trusts This Chef To Cook Him An Unbeatable Entree

Think fast: If you could choose any chef to cook your dinner tonight, who would it be? Chef and Food Network personality Bobby Flay was recently hit with a rapid-fire series of questions in a YouTube short, and when asked which fellow Food Network chef he'd choose to cook a meal for him he said, "I want Geoffrey Zakarian to cook the entree. He's a great chef." Flay also mentioned that he'd choose an all-star hors d'oeuvres team of "Tiffany, Michael, and Brooke for sure," likely referring to Tiffany Derry of "Bobby's Triple Threat," Michael Symon of "Iron Chef America," and Brooke Williamson, another favorite on "Bobby's Triple Threat."

Flay has certainly had the chance to try Zakarian's food in the past. Bethenny Frankel teamed up with Zakarian for a culinary throwdown against Flay in 2022 on an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." Zakarian returned to the show in 2025 to battle Flay again, teaming up with chef Ayesha Nurdjaja. Flay and Zakarian share a fun friendship — Zakarian once tossed fake snowballs at Flay when he arrived as a judge on the "Beat Bobby Flay" stage. While the two have certainly had plenty of time together on the culinary stage, it's fun to imagine them sharing dinner — and to wonder what exactly would make it to the table.