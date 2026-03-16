Bobby Flay Fully Trusts This Chef To Cook Him An Unbeatable Entree
Think fast: If you could choose any chef to cook your dinner tonight, who would it be? Chef and Food Network personality Bobby Flay was recently hit with a rapid-fire series of questions in a YouTube short, and when asked which fellow Food Network chef he'd choose to cook a meal for him he said, "I want Geoffrey Zakarian to cook the entree. He's a great chef." Flay also mentioned that he'd choose an all-star hors d'oeuvres team of "Tiffany, Michael, and Brooke for sure," likely referring to Tiffany Derry of "Bobby's Triple Threat," Michael Symon of "Iron Chef America," and Brooke Williamson, another favorite on "Bobby's Triple Threat."
Flay has certainly had the chance to try Zakarian's food in the past. Bethenny Frankel teamed up with Zakarian for a culinary throwdown against Flay in 2022 on an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." Zakarian returned to the show in 2025 to battle Flay again, teaming up with chef Ayesha Nurdjaja. Flay and Zakarian share a fun friendship — Zakarian once tossed fake snowballs at Flay when he arrived as a judge on the "Beat Bobby Flay" stage. While the two have certainly had plenty of time together on the culinary stage, it's fun to imagine them sharing dinner — and to wonder what exactly would make it to the table.
What Flay's ideal Food Network-chef prepared meal might look like
Bobby Flay's lineup for his imaginary ideal Food Network-chef prepared meal sounds amazing — and we can only imagine what it might be like if the four chefs he mentioned worked together to prepare a cohesive dining experience. If you've seen "Bobby and Giada in Italy," you already know that Flay is a serious fan of Italian food, so perhaps Geoffrey Zakarian would serve up some of his signature bucatini al limone, served alongside some steamed (really!) air fryer baguettes. Maybe Tiffany Derry, Michael Symon, and Brooke Williamson would work together to make a superb bruschetta (by the way, you can totally make the classic Italian appetizer in seconds thanks to canned tomatoes). Perhaps they'd join forces and create something a little more labor-intensive, like the classic Italian street food that packs a ton of goodness into one handheld bite: arancini.
It looks like Zakarian may be up to the task of cooking for Flay at some point. While we haven't heard plans of a dinner service yet, he indicated that he'd be happy to wow Flay with his chops in the kitchen. Zakarian shared the Food Network video on Facebook, commenting, "Humbled my friend, thank you for the kind words. I will cook for you anytime!"