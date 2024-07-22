Geoffrey Zakarian's Steamy Tip For Great Air Fryer Baguettes
To air fry or not to air fry? That is the question that faces many people who want to heat up leftovers or cook frozen food. Not only is the appliance convenient, but it's a more efficient alternative to the oven, which can warm up your home and use up a lot of energy. While there are items that you shouldn't put in one, there are many more unexpected foods that you can toss in an air fryer — including baguettes.
That might sound scandalous, unnecessary, or downright impossible, especially considering the thin French loaf often brings to mind a stick of bread far too big for the appliance's basket. (There's even a law in France related to a baguette's length.) However, frozen baguettes tend to be much smaller and can be tricky to re-bake correctly. Fortunately, it's easy to use an air fryer to make the bread perfectly crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. All you need is a little water, according to Food Network host and chef Geoffrey Zakarian.
So, the next time you're heating up a frozen baguette for a gourmet sandwich or fresh bruschetta, fire up the air fryer — but don't toast the loaf on its own. For best results, Zakarian recommends placing a small heat-safe dish of water (about 4 ounces) and sea salt (½ a teaspoon) inside with the bread (via Food & Wine). As the baguette cooks, the water will turn to steam, giving it that irresistible crispy golden-brown crust.
Why steam makes air-fried baguettes crispy, not soggy
It might seem strange to steam a baguette, but it turns out that baking bread — especially baguettes — in a steamy oven is a tried-and-true method that many bakers swear by. The hot water vapor helps keep the crust moist, slowing it from hardening too soon. This leaves the loaf with more time to fully expand for a fluffier crumb structure and prevents the crust from becoming unpleasantly tough. When the crust does finally set, it should be thinner and crunchier than if the bread was baked dry. Additionally, steam also results in a better crust color by caramelizing sugars on the exterior of the loaf.
Whether you're air-frying frozen mini baguettes or a stale one that's been stored in the fridge, developing its crumb structure won't be a pressing concern. Instead, steam is key to achieving the bread's original texture as it's re-baked. Heating the bread alongside a small amount of water reintroduces moisture to the loaf, preventing the baguette from drying out so you end up with a soft, springy inside and a crisp (but not too hard) crust outside.
Geoffrey Zakarian's hack isn't only fit for baguettes, though. A little water can go a long way when reheating pizza and other starchy foods, too. Although you probably shouldn't put loose rice in an air fryer anytime soon (there are some things microwaves still do best), leftover pasta, garlic bread, and french fries can also benefit from this chef-approved steam treatment.