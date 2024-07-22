Geoffrey Zakarian's Steamy Tip For Great Air Fryer Baguettes

To air fry or not to air fry? That is the question that faces many people who want to heat up leftovers or cook frozen food. Not only is the appliance convenient, but it's a more efficient alternative to the oven, which can warm up your home and use up a lot of energy. While there are items that you shouldn't put in one, there are many more unexpected foods that you can toss in an air fryer — including baguettes.

That might sound scandalous, unnecessary, or downright impossible, especially considering the thin French loaf often brings to mind a stick of bread far too big for the appliance's basket. (There's even a law in France related to a baguette's length.) However, frozen baguettes tend to be much smaller and can be tricky to re-bake correctly. Fortunately, it's easy to use an air fryer to make the bread perfectly crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. All you need is a little water, according to Food Network host and chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

So, the next time you're heating up a frozen baguette for a gourmet sandwich or fresh bruschetta, fire up the air fryer — but don't toast the loaf on its own. For best results, Zakarian recommends placing a small heat-safe dish of water (about 4 ounces) and sea salt (½ a teaspoon) inside with the bread (via Food & Wine). As the baguette cooks, the water will turn to steam, giving it that irresistible crispy golden-brown crust.

