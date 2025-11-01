The Costco Kirkland Signature Butter Recall That Impacted 80,000 Pounds Of Product

Food recalls can occur for a variety of reasons — bacterial contamination, labeling issues, or even due to finding foreign matter in products. Costco has seen plenty of recalls in its history, and in 2024, a massive butter recall stemmed from an improper label. Although it seems obvious that butter contains dairy, due to FDA regulations, milk allergens must be declared on packaging. Costco's Kirkland Signature butter was missing this declaration, so nearly 80,000 pounds of the product had to be recalled. The recall was split between two types of Kirkland Signature butter: Salted and Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter.

The recall was a bit controversial given the obvious nature of butter containing milk. The action sparked a number of Reddit discussions, with users being concerned that the butter would be thrown out if it wasn't worth the money and time to re-package it all. With that said, some who purchased the butter might have opted not to return it for the recall, given that they already recognized it contained dairy.