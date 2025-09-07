The Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Delivers Versatility And Flavor

Costco's private label, Kirkland, is popular for creating products with some of the best price-performance ratios on the market. The in-house brand offers everything from baby wipes to gasoline, but some of its most popular items lie in the categories of food and drink. For example, Costco's Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese tastes great and comes from Italy — but it doesn't have a high price tag. Many of the in-house brand's other products are also priced low and authentically sourced, including many of Kirkland Signature's olive oils. While most of the chain's versions of this ingredient are good, we found one product in particular that stood out in our ranking of Costco Kirkland Signature brand olive oils.

From the five oils that we tested, the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil came out on top for its rich and well-rounded flavors. Free from any sharp notes, this product offers good value for the price. It comes in a large 2-liter bottle, so it can be used for daily cooking and still last a while. Some Kirkland products use low-quality ingredients, but that's not the case here. This extra virgin olive oil only costs a few dollars more per liter than the losing option on our list, the Kirkland Signature Olive Oil. Simply put, it's worth splurging on this organic choice, which is sourced from the Mediterranean region and is made by cold pressing select organic olives.