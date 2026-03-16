What Type Of Fish Does Sonic Use In Its Fish Sandwich?

If you're avoiding meat this spring and need a reliable place to stop for a quick meal, Sonic is one of many fast food restaurants offering a fish sandwich during lent. More specifically, between the months of February and April, Sonic is offering a limited-time fish sandwich that features a fried fish filet, fresh lettuce, and creamy tartar sauce all served on a toasted bun for just $4.99. What's more is that Sonic prepares this seasonal sandwich with only one kind of fish: 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock.

Wild Alaskan pollock has a reputation for being the "world's best whitefish" for its mild flavor, flaky texture, and sustainable qualities. A member of the cod family, Alaskan pollock regularly serves as the base for frozen fish sticks, breaded filets, and imitation crab sold in most major grocery stores. Not to mention, from a nutritional standpoint, pollock is high in protein, low in fat, and contains essential vitamins and minerals like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

In terms of Sonic's limited-time fish sandwich, customers appreciate how flaky and tender the inside of each filet is compared to its crispy, fried exterior. These sandwiches tend to hold up well in transit and maintain a uniform shape without falling apart or turning to mush when wrapped. Yet, there are even more reasons Sonic uses Alaskan pollock as its go-to choice for fried fish sandwiches.