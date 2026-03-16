What Type Of Fish Does Sonic Use In Its Fish Sandwich?
If you're avoiding meat this spring and need a reliable place to stop for a quick meal, Sonic is one of many fast food restaurants offering a fish sandwich during lent. More specifically, between the months of February and April, Sonic is offering a limited-time fish sandwich that features a fried fish filet, fresh lettuce, and creamy tartar sauce all served on a toasted bun for just $4.99. What's more is that Sonic prepares this seasonal sandwich with only one kind of fish: 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock.
Wild Alaskan pollock has a reputation for being the "world's best whitefish" for its mild flavor, flaky texture, and sustainable qualities. A member of the cod family, Alaskan pollock regularly serves as the base for frozen fish sticks, breaded filets, and imitation crab sold in most major grocery stores. Not to mention, from a nutritional standpoint, pollock is high in protein, low in fat, and contains essential vitamins and minerals like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.
In terms of Sonic's limited-time fish sandwich, customers appreciate how flaky and tender the inside of each filet is compared to its crispy, fried exterior. These sandwiches tend to hold up well in transit and maintain a uniform shape without falling apart or turning to mush when wrapped. Yet, there are even more reasons Sonic uses Alaskan pollock as its go-to choice for fried fish sandwiches.
More reasons Alaskan pollock is Sonic's top choice for fish
One of the main reasons Sonic chooses 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock is that it's a highly abundant food choice. As a matter of fact, it's the most commercially-harvested fish in the United States, with the majority coming from the Bering Sea. Since this fish is harvested and maintained by the most plentiful fishery in the world, it is also well-managed by both NOAA Fisheries and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. All that to say, Alaskan pollock is also one of the most affordable fish options on the market.
Considering each fish sandwich from Sonic comes with a moderately-sized filet, Sonic is able to buy ample amounts of Alaskan pollock at a low price and still make a profit. That being said, Sonic isn't the only major fast food restaurant that relies on this popular white fish for its signature offerings. Just like Wendy's and Long John Silver's, the type of fish McDonald's uses in its Filet-O-Fish sandwich is also Alaskan pollock. Therefore, it may not be a coincidence that McDonald's happens to be the fast food chain that carries the cheapest fish sandwich available.
Still, Alaskan pollock proves to be a versatile, tender fish many people love. Especially at Sonic, this tender white fish sandwich is easy to eat and serves as a solid meat alternative worth trying around lent.