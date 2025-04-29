The Fast Food Chain That Carries The Cheapest Fish Sandwich

While fast food chains were once commonly known for one signature meal, such as a burger or chicken sandwich, many of them have expanded their menus through the years to include a variety of proteins and even meatless options. As such, it's not uncommon to find a fish sandwich on a fast food menu. If you're looking for the best deal on a standard-sized fish sandwich, head to your nearest McDonald's or Sonic. Prices vary by location, but these two tie for the top spot of cheapest fish sandwich, both retailing for $4.79 each.

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has a deep history, and it's become one of the chain's tried-and-true sandwiches with more than 300 million sold each year. McDonald's keeps its flavor simple, using a breaded Alaskan pollock fillet paired with a slice of cheese and tartar sauce on a bun. Sonic also uses an Alaskan pollock fillet and tartar sauce on its sandwich, but the chain omits the cheese and instead adds pickles and lettuce.