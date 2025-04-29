The Fast Food Chain That Carries The Cheapest Fish Sandwich
While fast food chains were once commonly known for one signature meal, such as a burger or chicken sandwich, many of them have expanded their menus through the years to include a variety of proteins and even meatless options. As such, it's not uncommon to find a fish sandwich on a fast food menu. If you're looking for the best deal on a standard-sized fish sandwich, head to your nearest McDonald's or Sonic. Prices vary by location, but these two tie for the top spot of cheapest fish sandwich, both retailing for $4.79 each.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has a deep history, and it's become one of the chain's tried-and-true sandwiches with more than 300 million sold each year. McDonald's keeps its flavor simple, using a breaded Alaskan pollock fillet paired with a slice of cheese and tartar sauce on a bun. Sonic also uses an Alaskan pollock fillet and tartar sauce on its sandwich, but the chain omits the cheese and instead adds pickles and lettuce.
Other restaurants that offer a cheap fish sandwich
When you need a classic, single-serving fish sandwich, the former two options are your best bet. But, depending on what you're looking for, there are some cheaper choices out there. White Castle offers a fish slider for just $2.59 with a simple ingredients list of American cheese and a fried Alaskan pollock fillet on a bun (you can sub the cheese and add additional toppings if you like). Of course, the biggest downside here is it's a slider, not a sandwich; this is a great option if you're craving a quick snack, but it likely won't fill you up.
If you and a friend are both craving a fish sandwich, then Hardee's actually has the best deal. Typically, a Hardee's fish sandwich costs $5, but the chain runs a constant deal where you can get two fish sandwiches with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and a crispy Alaskan pollock fillet on a toasted potato bun for $7. This makes each one $3.50, making it the best value for a standard-sized sandwich, but that's only if you split the cost with someone.