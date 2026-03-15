Forget The Egg McMuffin, We Want To Try McDonald's Nicaraguan Breakfast Instead

In the U.S., McDonald's breakfast means egg or sausage McMuffins, hash browns, and hotcakes. But it's known that around the world, McDonald's varies its international menus to cater to local tastes. If you head to Nicaragua, that means a breakfast menu that's more in line with a typical Central American breakfast.

The traditional breakfast platter in Nicaragua, for instance, features scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, plantains, beans, crema, and chirmol, a tangy tomato salsa. That's a lot more elements than the McDonald's "Big Breakfast" in the U.S., which only includes eggs and sausage, plus a hash brown and biscuit. If you're not big on sausage, McDonald's Nicaragua also offers the McCrispy Pinto breakfast platter, featuring two pieces of fried chicken, fried cheese, tortillas, and gallo pinto, a mix of rice and beans with onion, garlic and peppers.

Many breakfast sandwiches and wraps lean on the same ingredients. The breakfast wrap mixes up eggs, fried cheese, sausage, plantain, and gallo pinto, while the McMuffin Nica includes refried beans,cheese, egg, and sausage. There's also a bean and egg McMuffin if you want to keep it simple. For homesick Americans in Nicaragua, you can still get some of those classics like the egg or sausage McMuffin and hotcakes (no biscuits or bagels, though).