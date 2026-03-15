The Unexpected Pig Part That Could Be Hiding In Your Canned Beans (And Why You Shouldn't Worry About It)

Stories of weird, surprising, and downright unsettling things found in food and beverage cans are nothing new, and thanks to social media, they've become more commonplace. But it's one thing to discover that those gross chunks in prebiotic sodas are totally normal; it's quite another to learn the same about certain, er, noticeably shaped animal parts. TikTok user @autumngailk has been making waves since November 2025, when they posted a now-viral video titled "Why Beans Are No Longer My Favorite Food." The caption reads, "Is this a nipple in my beans," and the video shows what, yes, appears to be a literal pig nipple in a freshly opened can of beans. The video had amassed over 968.7k likes.

This discovery would certainly be a cause for concern if it were in a standard, unflavored can of beans. However, as shocking as the video may be, canned baked beans often include pork (which is listed in the ingredients). Nonetheless, many people are still surprised to find certain parts in their beans. A Reddit post from 2023 wrote, "My [charro] beans were flavored with a pork nipple," and featured a photo of what appears to be a strip of pork skin with a nipple on it. Going even further back, another post from 2018 titled "There's a nipple in my beans" showed a piece of pork belly with a prominent nipple being held up from a bean dish with a spoon.