What's The Deal With Those Gross Chunks In Some Poppi Soda Cans?

If you're still suspicious of the stuff you see floating around in your prebiotic soda, try listening to what the companies themselves have to say about it. Though Poppi has yet to offer an official statement on the presence of sentiment in its sodas, competitor Olipop says this on its website: "It is perfectly normal to see pulp or sediment in Olipop products. Our Olipop flavors with natural vanilla may contain dark specks due to the vanilla bean used...Pulp can also be present in certain Olipop flavors with natural fruit juices."

We can't say for sure that the dark specks in your drink are of non-gross origins (after all, sometimes anomalies do occasionally occur in the manufacturing process), but if you see them repeatedly, it's pretty safe to assume they're natural byproducts of the ingredients in your beverage.

Still, if you would rather not see dark chunks in your soda can — we get it. The best way to deal with any pulp or sediment in a canned drink is simply to give it a gentle shake to reintegrate clumps back into the liquid. You could also try using a cocktail strainer or tea thermos to strain out any clumps, though that might require more work than it's worth to drink a can of soda.