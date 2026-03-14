The Las Vegas Italian Restaurant That Even Italians Have Awarded
Las Vegas is dotted with interesting dining gems that know how to take risks and push the boundaries of the culinary world, like Ferraro's Ristorante. This Italian hot spot is revered on the local dining scene and even received a Tre Bottiglie (Three Bottles) award in 2023 from Gambero Rosso magazine for its exceptional Italian wines. Further cementing its approval by the culture it hails from, a prestigious award from the same body called the Tre Forchette (Three Forks) — which is the highest of the Forchette distinctions — was given to the restaurant. It showcased its unparalleled dedication in 2024 for its exceptional fine dining experience, including its menu and atmosphere. There are only eight restaurants in America that have been given this honor, so even if you find yourself with only 24 hours to eat in Las Vegas, Ferraro's Ristorante should be on top of your list.
Another recognition the restaurant has under its belt is a feature in Gambero Rosso's Top Italian Restaurants Guide in 2025, which highlights exceptional Italian cuisine found beyond its home country. Chowhound also recognizes the fine dining restaurant, as seen on our list of the best Italian restaurants in every U.S. state. Without a doubt, Ferraro's Ristorante proves itself a purveyor of Italian taste in America. So what exactly does the experience look like?
The unique Ferraro's Ristorante experience
At Ferraro's Ristorante, much like when choosing the best restaurants in Italy, Italian cuisine is best given justice through seasonal ingredients. Ferraro's dishes highlight uncomplicated components and techniques that make the European cuisine even more special. Simplicity is beauty, after all. One particular dish you shouldn't miss is the fresh pasta made in-house daily, which is a popular offering at this Vegas restaurant.
Pastas at Ferraro's are usually unique, with exciting and atypical flair, best paired with a glass of wine from its massive wine list. And by massive, we really mean it. You'll see distinguished names from the world of winemaking, including Soldera Brunello and Emidio Pepe. For the most exquisite adventure, don't miss out on its tasting menu. At $140 per individual, it's expensive, but not over the top for what it is. Here's where you'll truly enjoy the creativity of the chef and witness the soul of the restaurant.
The restaurant's interior mirrors the sophistication of its dishes. It's simple, modern, and classy — perfect for refined palates. While it seems that Ferraro's accepts walk-ins, booking in advance is highly recommended, considering how popular it is. Reservations can be made through OpenTable, but for more than a party of six, it's best to give them a ring.