The Unmatched Pork Cut That Delivers The Crispiest Crackling

When it comes to pork cuts, sometimes the pork loin and pork tenderloin get all the buzz. They can be roasted whole in the oven or, probably most commonly, sliced into individual pork chops. But let's not forget about the other cuts — pork shoulder is the underrated cut of pork you should be using for your steak and it's also the ideal cut for super succulent pulled pork (along with pork butt). But when you want some crispy, crunchy pork in perfect bitesize morsels, what's the best cut on the pig?

We're talking cracklings, here. And for the best cut of pork to use for your cracklings we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of New Orleans institutions, Gris-Gris (@grisgrisnola on Instagram) and Saint John (@saintjohnnola on Instagram), knows his way around a cut of pork. "If you are looking to make 'cracklins' or grattons, you are going to need skin-on pork belly, some oil and some good Creole or Cajun spice," chef Cooke says.

For the uninitiated, cracklings (or "cracklins'") are essentially the same as pork rinds and chicharrones — fried pork skin. But cracklings always include some rendered fat (and usually a bit of meat), while pork rinds or chicharrones may only include the skin. Plus, cracklings go beyond just salt to include a good amount of savory, spicy Cajun ingenuity. They are crunchy, chewy, and full of delicious salty, unctuous flavor.