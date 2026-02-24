The Controversial Canned Seafood Some Louisiana Locals Won't Touch

If you're a fan of Louisiana cooking, you're aware of the importance of seafood. Whether you enjoy the different culinary styles of Creole versus Cajun cuisine, you likely delight in a wonderfully prepared dish that features fresh, locally sourced fare. So, where does canned seafood fit in? If you're from Louisiana and the dish involves one particular kind of seafood from a can, you might not approve.

Canned crawfish, also called crayfish and crawdad (or even mudbugs) in Louisiana, is controversial at best, especially for use in local kitchens. The idea takes some time to get used to. Though the product itself might not be all bad, as suggested, some posters on Reddit have made disapproving, though somewhat playful comments, ranging from distaste to questioning the idea. One simply stated, "Thanks, I hate it. Sincerely, New Orleans," with another commenter adding, "This is how you get banned from the city forever." There were also some suggestions on crawfish etiquette, including thoughts on the best way to eat crawfish and in China, there are specific techniques used for navigating the shell. As for using canned crawfish in Louisiana cuisine, however, there are numerous reasons it might be problematic.