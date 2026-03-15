This Is Why Texas Roadhouse Rolls Can Vary Across Locations
When you walk into Texas Roadhouse, you're not just greeted by a host or hostess — you're also greeted by the smell of freshly baked rolls (apparently, the combination of the perfect flour and the homemade yeast is what makes Texas Roadhouse rolls so delicious). The chain makes its rolls in-house, creating the constant scent of fresh bread to waft through the air of the restaurant. However, some customers have noticed that the size and texture of the rolls vary from one Texas Roadhouse location to another, and the reasoning makes sense — after all, there are many factors that go into baking bread that can create variance. Since the rolls are made fresh in-house, it's natural that they would be a little different between locations, or even within the same location on different days, depending who is in charge of making them.
If you've ever tried to make a copycat Texas Roadhouse rolls recipe at home, you know that it can be tough to get them to turn out exactly the same every time. Changes in heat and humidity can affect the way yeast-based breads turn out, so you may find some differences in both restaurant-baked and home-baked breads as the seasons shift. You might also notice that the rolls are sized or shaped slightly differently from one Texas Roadhouse to another, which makes sense considering batches are baked every five minutes, according to the chain. During a dinner rush, those hard at work in back-of-house might make some batches slightly smaller to stretch dough.
What some say about Texas Roadhouse rolls (and what to do if you're dissatisfied with them)
Regardless of the understandable variations in size and fluffiness that can occur from one location to another (or even from one day to another at the same location), some people on social media feel that Texas Roadhouse rolls just aren't that good anymore. Some are convinced the chain changed the recipe for the worse. We can't find any evidence to support this, though. One individual on Reddit even said they reached out to Texas Roadhouse corporate to ask about the recipe, and was told no change has occurred.
If you aren't thrilled with the rolls at Texas Roadhouse lately and want to try them in a new and different way, you might want to ask your server to help you create grilled garlic butter rolls (they exist) by toasting them and bringing you a side of garlic butter. While there's not much that can be done about naturally occurring textural changes in bread, you don't really need to worry too much about the rolls being smaller. Since they're complementary, simply ask your server for more (and don't forget to throw any extras you have left after your meal into a to-go box before you hit the road).