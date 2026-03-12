For The Most Scrumptious Deviled Eggs, Smoke Them In Your Grill First

If you're looking to give your classic deviled eggs an even more complex flavor, turn on your smoker. There is no shortage of ideas on the internet of how to improve this classic appetizer. Some people even swear that for the best deviled eggs of your life, you need to fry them, but we say: smoke them. Just a little stint on the smoker will improve the eggs' flavor by infusing them with a really subtle, wood-fired aroma that makes them deeper and more savory.

So first, set your smoker to a low temperature, around 180 degrees Fahrenheit, then place some peeled hard-boiled eggs onto the grates and close the lid for about thirty minutes to allow the smoke to penetrate deep into the egg white's surface. Then once you remove the eggs, allow them to cool completely before starting to assemble. The goal is not to cook the eggs in the smoker, as they should be already hard boiled before going in. Instead, you're infusing them with a new flavor altogether. From there, you can prepare the eggs as you normally do — slice them in half lengthwise, scoop out the yolks, and mix your favorite deviled egg filling back in — except now, it will have new, smokier notes.