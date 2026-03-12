For The Most Scrumptious Deviled Eggs, Smoke Them In Your Grill First
If you're looking to give your classic deviled eggs an even more complex flavor, turn on your smoker. There is no shortage of ideas on the internet of how to improve this classic appetizer. Some people even swear that for the best deviled eggs of your life, you need to fry them, but we say: smoke them. Just a little stint on the smoker will improve the eggs' flavor by infusing them with a really subtle, wood-fired aroma that makes them deeper and more savory.
So first, set your smoker to a low temperature, around 180 degrees Fahrenheit, then place some peeled hard-boiled eggs onto the grates and close the lid for about thirty minutes to allow the smoke to penetrate deep into the egg white's surface. Then once you remove the eggs, allow them to cool completely before starting to assemble. The goal is not to cook the eggs in the smoker, as they should be already hard boiled before going in. Instead, you're infusing them with a new flavor altogether. From there, you can prepare the eggs as you normally do — slice them in half lengthwise, scoop out the yolks, and mix your favorite deviled egg filling back in — except now, it will have new, smokier notes.
How to make this smoky twist work
The reason smoking eggs works so well is because eggs actually have a relatively mild flavor that allows the smoke to penetrate without clashing. Rather than overpowering, the smoke just gives the existing flavors a little bit more depth. For the best results, keep the smoker temperature low, leave space between the eggs just like you do when barbecuing, and use milder woods like apple, cherry, or pecan.
If you don't have a smoker, you can DIY one in your charcoal grill by taking wood chips, wrapping them in a foil packet, and placing them over the hot side of the grill until they begin to smolder. Once smoke is building, place the eggs on the cooler side of the grill and close the lid so the smoke circulates around them, and leave them for thirty minutes. This isn't as controlled a setup as using an actual smoker, but it should give them a similar barbecue-style flavor.
Now that you've got your smoked eggs, it's time to focus on presentation. The best way to fill devilled eggs is with a piping bag or even a zip-top bag with the corner snipped off. Smoky eggs would work well with most fillings, whether you're sticking to a classic or or leaning into even more wild deviled egg flavor combinations.