Costco's 2-Tier Organizer Keeps Countertop Cooking Stations Clutter-Free
Big appliances get all the credit, but countertops are the unsung heroes of many a kitchen. Those slabs of stone, synthetic, or composite materials fulfill a lot more than their intended purpose. Not only are their precious square feet clutch for meal prep, but they also display your fruit bowls, act as de facto mail-sorting systems, and occasionally function as dining room tables. Countertops can even increase your home's resale value. Being that they perform so many tasks, you want to do right by your countertops, too. Keeping them tidy is a great place to start. And one petite tiered storage solution sold at Costco does a lot in a relatively small space.
The Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer can accommodate plenty of items in just a 9-by-14-inch footprint. Its two tiers are, of course, key to its generous capacity, rising just under 13 inches to sit comfortably beneath most cabinets and cupboards with plenty of clearance to spare. The dark acacia-wood bins and sleek metal frame are neutral enough to mesh with plenty of design and decor schemes and are easily spot-cleaned, unlike fabric organizers you might have considered. This organizer also has plenty of applications beyond its worthy designation as a catch-all for general chaos, especially in the tricky pursuit of keeping a neat cooking space. The overwhelmingly positive reviews on Costco's website highlight the lack of assembly required and note that it's perfect for organizing culinary essentials like oils and vinegars. And even one of its levels could accommodate plenty of your most-used jarred spices and attractively decanted dry goods.
More handy kitchen uses for this organizer
Even just chucking your keys, postcards, stray buttons, and other odds and ends into both tiers of this fan-favorite organizer can take your kitchen countertop from cluttered to contained. But it's also ideal for other kinds of dedicated food storage that can help with your cooking. Those stone fruits that require room temperature storage to thrive? Stacking them in one bin and filling the other with something like the tomatoes that you might also want to keep out of the cold creates a lovelier tableau than whatever random bowls you've got lying around, or, worse, the flimsy plastic bags from the supermarket.
You can also make the whole organizer a big part of your DIY coffee or tea station, or even combine the two across tiers. One section can accommodate accoutrements like honey, sugar, cute little spoons, a couple of cups, diffusers, and, of course, the tea itself. Another can hold your ground or whole bean coffee, sweeteners, flavored syrups, non-perishable creamers, and even a grinder. You might even have some space left over for a little bit of that mail you're destined to get to at a later date.