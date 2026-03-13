Costco's 2-Tier Organizer Keeps Countertop Cooking Stations Clutter-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Big appliances get all the credit, but countertops are the unsung heroes of many a kitchen. Those slabs of stone, synthetic, or composite materials fulfill a lot more than their intended purpose. Not only are their precious square feet clutch for meal prep, but they also display your fruit bowls, act as de facto mail-sorting systems, and occasionally function as dining room tables. Countertops can even increase your home's resale value. Being that they perform so many tasks, you want to do right by your countertops, too. Keeping them tidy is a great place to start. And one petite tiered storage solution sold at Costco does a lot in a relatively small space.

The Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer can accommodate plenty of items in just a 9-by-14-inch footprint. Its two tiers are, of course, key to its generous capacity, rising just under 13 inches to sit comfortably beneath most cabinets and cupboards with plenty of clearance to spare. The dark acacia-wood bins and sleek metal frame are neutral enough to mesh with plenty of design and decor schemes and are easily spot-cleaned, unlike fabric organizers you might have considered. This organizer also has plenty of applications beyond its worthy designation as a catch-all for general chaos, especially in the tricky pursuit of keeping a neat cooking space. The overwhelmingly positive reviews on Costco's website highlight the lack of assembly required and note that it's perfect for organizing culinary essentials like oils and vinegars. And even one of its levels could accommodate plenty of your most-used jarred spices and attractively decanted dry goods.