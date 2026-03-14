This Underrated Brazilian Steakhouse Cut Is Hiding In Plain Sight At The Butcher Counter

Some cuts of beef just seem to always be in supply at the butcher's counter. On the expensive end, you might have your filet mignon or chateaubriand. The more affordable side is likely awash in skirt or hanger steak. But there are plenty of less ubiquitous selections from all points on the spectrum that you can ask your neighborhood protein professional for, and picanha is primary among them.

Picanha, also known as top sirloin cap or coulotte, might be more common at a Brazilian steakhouse than it is at a local meat market. Although picanha is plenty popular in Brazil (and at the international chains that aim to recreate some of the country's cuisine), it isn't an everyday foodstuff for as many home cooks stateside. But that doesn't mean that picanha isn't available.

It might not be packaged in piles at the grocery store, but the selection from the cow's upper rump is one of many relatively underrated cuts you can ask your butcher for. They'll likely have it in stock under one of its three typical titles, or at least be able to get it in before your next visit. The bit of extra effort to source your picanha will be rewarded with a big, beefy flavor and a wonderfully yielding texture.