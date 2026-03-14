Burger King Fans Say This Popular Menu Item Isn't What It Used To Be

When Burger King introduced its famous chicken fries in 2005, it's doubtful the fast food chain knew how successful this menu item would be. These chicken fries became wildly popular in a short time, until the chain, surprisingly, took them off the menu in 2012. The chicken fries returned for a limited time in 2014 before being permanently placed on BK's menu in 2015. In a press release (via National Restaurant News), Burger King Chief Marketing Officer Eric Hirschhorn said, "The conviction of Chicken Fries fans never ceases to amaze us."

Since then, BK's chicken fries have stayed on the menu, as promised. As fast food costs rise these days, they sell for a relatively inexpensive price — four pieces for $2.09, eight for $3.69, and 12 for $5.09. Though the cost of Burger King's chicken fries has stayed low, some customers have questioned the quality of this beloved menu item.

One Reddit user started a thread by saying, "I just had chicken fries from Burger King and they are not the same as they were in the early 2000s." Users seemed to agree, with another commenting, "They're thin and trash. Back in the day they were fat and juicy, I think once they added them permanently it just went downhill." While that's just speculation from a Reddit thread, it certainly seems to hold some weight. Several netizens point out that the permanent version of BK's chicken fries just don't seem nearly as good as the limited-time version.