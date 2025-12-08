Remembering When Burger King Changed Its Fries, And It Was A Total Disaster

The old saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." And, for the most part, that's a pretty true statement. In the world of food and drink, how many times have you seen a company mess up something that was already working? Some examples include the "New Coke" disaster from Coca-Cola in the 1980s or Lay's and its fat-free Wow potato chip with the food additive olestra that can cause... well, some gastrointestinal issues.

In the fast food world, Burger King has had its share of infamous scandals and changes — and one of which is the launch of Satisfries and the accompanying marketing campaign. The year was 2013, and the idea had merit, at least in the sense that healthier fast food options were becoming more widespread. The Satisfries were promoted as a healthier, less fatty version of the typical fast food french fry with 40% less fat and 30% fewer calories.

The problem with Burger King's Satisfries was that they just weren't satisfying at all. The batter BK used for the fries was dense and not very porous, which didn't allow for much oil to seep in the potatoes themselves. The result was a french fry with less flavor than its fast food counterparts. Combine that with a higher price point – $1.89 at the time versus $1.59 for the original recipe – and Satisfries really had no chance from day one.