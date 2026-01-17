Aldi's Frozen Chicken Fries Might Replace Your Next Burger King Run

Burger King's chicken fries may be the original, but Aldi's version is a much better value. The popular fast food chain sells its chicken fries in sizes of four, eight, and 12 pieces, with prices ranging from around $3 to $8. At Aldi, shoppers can buy a 24-ounce bag for just $5.29 as of January 2026.

Aldi's version may be cheaper, but Burger King's undisclosed blend of herbs and spices remains difficult to replicate, making the fries a less-than-perfect copycat for die-hard fans. The chain's chicken fries are a popular menu item, and they even ranked highly on our own list of Burger King chicken products. While Aldi may not have perfectly duplicated the exact flavor, many customers believe the chicken fries come close enough.

Regardless of their ability to mimic Burger King's signature flavor profile, they make a great appetizer for a party or a midday snack. And if you don't feel like making a trip to your local Burger King, Aldi's chicken fries will likely satisfy your craving just fine.