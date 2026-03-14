Gerald Ford's Comfort Meal Always Started With Pot Roast And Ended With This Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gerald Ford was, as far as United States presidents go, a bit of a fluke. The only president not to be elected to the office, the Michigan representative came to office after the resignation of both President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew following the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s. His presidency was marked by two assassination attempts, several falls, and a struggling economy. All of this must have been stressful for the accidental president. So, how did Gerald Ford cope with his duties as interim POTUS?

With a hearty dinner of pot roast and a delicious bowl of ice cream, of course. This according to the 1987 book "The White House Family Cookbook" by Henry Haller, a former White House executive chef. Now, Ford didn't enjoy just any old scoop. His preferred flavor was the classic, old-fashioned butter pecan. Not only did Ford often have butter pecan ice cream for dessert, but he also sometimes had a scoop to accompany his lunch.

His love for the flavor was so well known that one citizen even took it upon themselves to deliver the president a paper bag containing the nutty flavor while Ford was boarding a flight. Though the delivery attempt did cause a bit of a kerfuffle (there were those two assassination attempts, after all), he took the incident in stride. Upon receiving the bagged treat, he apparently took out three spoons and offered to share the gifted ice cream.