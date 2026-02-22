7 US Presidents And Their Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Those of us who follow food history know that it pretty much intersects everything. Science. Politics. Culture. As it turns out, American presidential history pretty much intersects everything, too. And sometimes, when you merge those two subjects together into one overarching theme, like, say, U.S. presidents, past and present, and their favorite ice cream flavors, you learn about more than just who might have liked chocolate ice cream and who didn't.

Take Barack Obama. It's reported that after having had a summer job as an ice cream server, he can no longer abide the fluffy cold stuff. And yet, Ben & Jerry's created an ice cream flavor, "Yes, Pecan!" inspired by the former president's "Yes, we can!" campaign. Or how about Ronald Reagan? Such was his love of ice cream that he declared July as "National Ice Cream Month." Given how much Reagan loved chocolate, it's probably a safe bet to assume that a rich and creamy chocolate ice cream, like what you can whip up yourself with just three ingredients, was his favorite. And yet, no official record exists that confirms this assumption. And then there's James Madison, who, by some accounts, tried, and possibly liked, oyster ice cream. Not even kidding.

And those examples only represent the presidents who didn't have a declared favorite flavor. The real story of presidential ice cream preferences goes all the way back to America's founding. Read on for a closer look at the preferred flavors of ice cream for seven U.S. presidents. You'll learn what it took to keep their cold pantries stocked with it, including the science, cultural influences, and sometimes, plain grit, behind it all.