Why Lemon And Black Pepper Is The Best Natural Air Freshener For Your Kitchen

If you're a passionate home cook who loves spending time in the kitchen, then you probably know how important it is to keep it neat and smelling fresh. A clean kitchen not only lowers health risks, but it can also lift your mood and reduce stress by releasing some feel-good hormones including oxytocin and dopamine. And this is where a few fresh lemon peels and a little bit of black pepper can come in handy.

You actually don't need store-bought air fresheners to preserve a sense of freshness, tackle lingering odors, and make cooking more enjoyable. They can be quite pricey. Instead, lemon peels and black pepper will not only provide an effective DIY alternative, but this simple mix will also help you save money on air fresheners by making your own room spray on the stove.

This is undoubtedly one of the absolute best ways to use up leftover citrus zest. Instead of throwing away the lemon peels after making lemonade, just place them in a pot along with some black pepper (or even a few whole peppercorns). Boil the ingredients for around 5 minutes to release their aromas and leave your kitchen smelling fresh and clean, and reduce the heat. You can let then let the mix simmer for up to 2 hours. Once cooled, you can bottle the leftover liquid and use it as a spray thanks to its antibacterial properties.