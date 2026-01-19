Don't Trash Tangerine Peels: Mix Them With This Ingredient For A Fresh-Smelling Kitchen

Sweet, vibrant, and mildly sour, tangerines are among the easiest citrus fruits to peel. Whether enjoyed alongside a strong cup of black coffee, dipped in chocolate or cocoa for a quick summer treat, or used to make this one-ingredient tangerine sorbet, the citrus is remarkably versatile. However, tangerines, especially their peels, are great for far more than just culinary uses. The fragrant rinds pair well with cloves to create a natural, homemade kitchen deodorizer.

The reason this duo makes for the ultimate DIY air freshener is that both ingredients are rich in essential and volatile oils, which can disperse easily throughout the air. Tangerine peel oil contains d-limonene, a compound known for its exceptional degreasing and cleaning properties. Cloves, meanwhile, produce clove oil, which is made up of about 95% eugenol. Beyond helping balance overly spicy dishes, eugenol makes for an effective room deodorizer because of its warm, aromatic scent, which also repels insects.

Clove oil is also a source of natural antioxidants and, according to a 2024 study published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, it can even support mood improvement and ease anxiety and depression symptoms. All you need to do is simmer a couple of tangerine peels along with some cloves, and you're on your way to a fresher, happier kitchen.