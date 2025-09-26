Save Money On Air Fresheners By Making Your Own Room Spray On The Stove

Contrary to popular belief, the kitchen may just be the smelliest room in your home. For example, that fried fish breaded in crushed potato chips may smell amazing while it's cooking, but the lingering odor of fish and frying oil can quickly go from mouthwatering to downright unpleasant. Additionally, fabrics on upholstered chair seats and curtains can easily absorb odors and make this space smell less than fresh. While keeping your kitchen clean and tidy can help mitigate strong smells, the best way to eliminate them completely is with a natural, homemade air freshener.

While it's tempting to just grab a bottle of Febreze at the grocery store, homemade air fresheners are much cheaper, especially since the ingredients are usually household items. Plus, DIY versions let you use all natural ingredients and avoid the concentrated chemicals and preservatives in artificial fragrances. If you're not sure where to start, one of the best natural scents to eliminate kitchen odors is rosemary. Its sharp, floral astringence quickly eradicates the fog of stale garlic and day-old coffee grounds, replacing it with an enervating freshness. The best part is all you have to do to unlock rosemary's energizing, uplifting aromatherapy is to add it to some boiling water on your stove. The hot water extracts and activates the oils inside the rosemary, turning the water into a heavily scented, amber-green liquid you can strain into a clean glass spray bottle to spritz into the air and onto upholstered surfaces for a fresher scent.