Thomas Keller Loves This Fast Food Chain So Much, He Opened Up His Own Version

There are few American chefs whose reputations loom as large as Thomas Keller's. With more Michelin stars than any other American chef (seven, to be exact) and at the helm of such storied restaurants as French Laundry and Per Se, customers are already salivating when Keller opens a new establishment. His latest concept is somewhat of a departure from his fine dining roots, as it is an homage to his enthusiasm for a beloved fast food chain: In-N-Out.

While it opened in 2025, Burgers & Half Bottles is an idea that has been brewing with Keller since he moved to the West Coast from New York in the early 1990s. As his story goes, he tried an In-N-Out burger that a friend served him with a half bottle of Zinfandel and the food memory clearly stuck. The spot, currently billed as a pop-up, is in the space of Keller's former Mexican restaurant La Calenda in Yountville, California, and gives a complete fast-casual, order-at-the-counter, burger experience, complete with some fancy ingredient upgrades befitting a Michelin star chef. Despite its potential temporary operation, at the time of writing, the restaurant's website still lists its operating hours as Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.