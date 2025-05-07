What's In The Sauce At In-N-Out And How To Capture The Flavor Without The Drive-Thru
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
West Coast-based In-N-Out Burger is one of the highest-ranking fast food restaurants in the U.S., largely due to the quality of their ingredients — like the 100% USDA chuck used for their burgers. In fact, the California eatery is the only fast food chain where Ina Garten will eat, and it's home to discerning chef Anthony Bourdain's all-time favorite fast food burger. Like many fast fooderies, In-N-Out has its own secret sauce, or "spread" as they call it, that has been the same since the restaurant first opened in 1948. While you won't currently find the official In-N-Out branded spread in stores, it turns out that this sauce is quite easy to recreate at home.
Like Chick-Fil-A sauce, this special spread is way less complicated than it looks and can be made with three core ingredients many people already have in their fridge: ketchup, mayonnaise, and sweet pickle relish. The tangy pink/orange sauce gives In-N-Out Burger favorites like the Double Double its iconic, tasty flavor. Before you go wild blending unmeasured amounts of these three ingredients, bear in mind that closest copies of the spread are comprised of mostly mayonnaise, while only about a quarter of it is ketchup, and a bit less is sweet pickle relish. For more acidity and tanginess that mimics the iconic fast food chain's version, add a splash of vinegar, balanced out with a pinch of sugar to maintain a slight sweetness.
More options for recreating the secret sauce
Some people might have noticed that the three main components used to make In-N-Out spread are also the core ingredients in Thousand Island dressing. So, for a quick, effortless In-N-Out style upgrade, simply use the tangy dressing on your burger. However, be advised that Thousand Island dressing isn't going to taste like an exact copy of In-N-Out's spread. Thousand Island is typically thickened with hard-boiled eggs, giving it a different consistency than the In-N-Out version. The dressing also typically contains additional ingredients you likely won't find in the burger spread, like paprika, lemon juice, and minced onion, as well as Worcestershire sauce and/or horseradish on occasion for an extra kick.
While In-N-Out isn't selling the spread in grocery stores, other companies have sought to replicate the flavor. For instance, Todd Wilbur's Top Secret Burger Secret Spread claims right on the bottle, "If you like In-N-Out's burger spread, you'll love this!" With four stars on Amazon, the sauce is pretty highly rated, although not everyone appreciates it as much as the original. Some people also find Trader Joe's Magnifisauce to be similar to In-N-Out's burger spread, while others say it's more like Thousand Island dressing. Alas, copycats aren't always perfect, but whether you make your own or buy a similar version, you might just stumble across your new favorite sauce for tasty homemade burgers.