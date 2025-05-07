What's In The Sauce At In-N-Out And How To Capture The Flavor Without The Drive-Thru

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

West Coast-based In-N-Out Burger is one of the highest-ranking fast food restaurants in the U.S., largely due to the quality of their ingredients — like the 100% USDA chuck used for their burgers. In fact, the California eatery is the only fast food chain where Ina Garten will eat, and it's home to discerning chef Anthony Bourdain's all-time favorite fast food burger. Like many fast fooderies, In-N-Out has its own secret sauce, or "spread" as they call it, that has been the same since the restaurant first opened in 1948. While you won't currently find the official In-N-Out branded spread in stores, it turns out that this sauce is quite easy to recreate at home.

Like Chick-Fil-A sauce, this special spread is way less complicated than it looks and can be made with three core ingredients many people already have in their fridge: ketchup, mayonnaise, and sweet pickle relish. The tangy pink/orange sauce gives In-N-Out Burger favorites like the Double Double its iconic, tasty flavor. Before you go wild blending unmeasured amounts of these three ingredients, bear in mind that closest copies of the spread are comprised of mostly mayonnaise, while only about a quarter of it is ketchup, and a bit less is sweet pickle relish. For more acidity and tanginess that mimics the iconic fast food chain's version, add a splash of vinegar, balanced out with a pinch of sugar to maintain a slight sweetness.