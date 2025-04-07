Can Anyone Shop At A Costco Business Center?

Costco, or Costco Wholesale Corporation as it's wholly known, has a well-earned fan base. Since its conception, the retail membership club has always made a point of being a one stop shop where its members can purchase a limited selection of products at the lowest price possible. Costco's reputation to date has become such that the third-largest retailer has expanded its store selection into two distinct brands: Costco Warehouse Stores and Costco Business Centers. While Costco makes it clear that its members are welcomed at all locations, it's important to know that there are a few differences between them: Costco's Warehouse stores are focused more on the individual and family, whereas the company's 28 Business Center locations are more business oriented.

Going further, the company describes its Business Center outlets on its website as "a different kind of Costco." Which is completely accurate. First off, they're very rare, as there are only 28 Business Centers spread across 14 states. The company also notes that one of the ways the Business Centers stand out is that more than 70% of the items they offer are different from what's found at a typical Costco. This usually translates into differences in brand, product size, and type, but it's worth mentioning that some of the things Costco is known for might be missing from its Business Centers. Products like clothing, books, and toys won't be found here, and only four Costco Business Centers offer a food court.