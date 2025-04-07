Can Anyone Shop At A Costco Business Center?
Costco, or Costco Wholesale Corporation as it's wholly known, has a well-earned fan base. Since its conception, the retail membership club has always made a point of being a one stop shop where its members can purchase a limited selection of products at the lowest price possible. Costco's reputation to date has become such that the third-largest retailer has expanded its store selection into two distinct brands: Costco Warehouse Stores and Costco Business Centers. While Costco makes it clear that its members are welcomed at all locations, it's important to know that there are a few differences between them: Costco's Warehouse stores are focused more on the individual and family, whereas the company's 28 Business Center locations are more business oriented.
Going further, the company describes its Business Center outlets on its website as "a different kind of Costco." Which is completely accurate. First off, they're very rare, as there are only 28 Business Centers spread across 14 states. The company also notes that one of the ways the Business Centers stand out is that more than 70% of the items they offer are different from what's found at a typical Costco. This usually translates into differences in brand, product size, and type, but it's worth mentioning that some of the things Costco is known for might be missing from its Business Centers. Products like clothing, books, and toys won't be found here, and only four Costco Business Centers offer a food court.
There are many benefits of shopping at Costco Business Centers
There are plenty of perks when shopping at Costco Business Centers. Firstly, Business Centers hold different hours. Typically, the Business Centers operate Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which allows members to shop earlier and avoid larger crowds. The retail chain's business-oriented brand is geared towards commercial products, offering appliances like convenience-store-style refrigerators, stand mixers, and even meat slicers. Costco's Business Centers also takes the bulk buying it's known for to the next level by offer items in larger quantities.
Even though the Business Centers are clearly focused on commercial needs, it's still not a bad idea for the individual Costco members to consider checking them out. Teachers needing classroom supplies can take advantage of a vast array of stationery like pencils, pens, and notebooks. Members can also take advantage of their wide selection of single-serve items like chips, candy, cookies, and snack bars. Of course, this is meant for store shelves, but this may be of interest for those packing lunches for larger families. Additionally, if Costco members can't find the best savings the standard Costco Warehouse, it's always worth checking the Savings Events at their local Business Center. The events happen periodically and operate like a mini Black Friday sale, as they last several weeks and include many of the aforementioned products as well as larger quantities of produce, meat, and other food items.