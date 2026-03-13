How Royal Red Shrimp Earned Its 'Lobster Of The Gulf' Reputation

If you've traveled around the Gulf Coast states recently, there's a good chance you've tasted, or at least heard of, royal red shrimp. Perhaps you've heard this popular seafood referred to as "lobster of the Gulf," "lobster of shrimp," or by its scientific name, Pleoticus robustus. The species is beloved on the Gulf Coast for its soft meat and rich, buttery taste, which is due to the crustacean's preference for deeper, colder water compared to other shrimp varieties. It's this luxurious flavor and texture that have eaters comparing royal reds to lobster, considering it a true delicacy of the region's cuisine.

Comparisons to lobster also come from this shrimp's natural red hue, which tends to turn an even deeper, more opaque red when cooked properly. Since other shrimp varieties turn pink when cooked, and how long you boil shrimp plays a big role in flavor and texture in general, royal reds can be a bit tricky to prepare. They require short cook times to prevent their fragile meat from getting mushy or rubbery — also similar to lobster. Some Gulf area restaurants host combined royal red shrimp and lobster boils where you can see the cooking process first-hand. These days, these shrimp are a common sight on seafood menus in the area, but their status as a regional delicacy is surprisingly recent.