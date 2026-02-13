How Long To Boil Shrimp For Tender, Flavorful Results

There are countless ways to cook shrimp. You can grill them, bake them, or even poach them court bouillon-style in some broth. But, for an easy, straightforward way to cook this crustacean, boil them for about two minutes. Just keep in mind that shrimp come in different sizes. The two-minute mark is all you need for standard large shrimp, but for larger breeds such as extra-large or jumbo, or if you're cooking the shrimp from frozen, add another minute or two to the cooking time. Once the shrimp are boiled, drain them immediately.

To properly cook the shrimp, salt the water for the best flavor and let it fully come to a boil before adding the shrimp. The secret is to add 1 or 2 tablespoons (depending on how many shrimp you're cooking) of lemon juice to the water, which helps the exterior of the shrimp get firm (and also adds a hint of lemon flavor). Bonus points if you add other enhancers to the water, such as flavor-packed Old Bay seasoning or even a little garlic for a bolder taste.