The Iconic New Orleans Seafood Restaurant That's Been Cooking Up Creole Cuisine Since 1946

When you talk about New Orleans dining institutions, Brennan's is one of the big names that will almost certainly come up. Founded in 1946 by restaurateur (and obviously, namesake) Owen Brennan as Owen Brennan's Vieux Carré on Bourbon Street, it developed a reputation for bold Creole flavors and lively atmosphere to match its location in the party-minded French Quarter. Brennan (who had Irish heritage) reportedly opened the restaurant after a rival teased that Irish cooks couldn't do more than boiled potatoes.

In 1956, the restaurant moved to its current address on Royal Street, taking over a mansion with a distinctive pink color, built in 1795. Creole cuisine, which blends French, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences, is at the heart of Brennan's menu. Brennan's is a relatively high-end spot, so this isn't a place to chow down on more casual NOLA staples like po' boys or the iconic muffuletta. Expect refined, seafood-focused dishes; some staples from the current menu include seafood gumbo with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, and turtle soup finished with aged sherry and brown butter spinach. These are dishes that require time, stockpots, and a kitchen that knows its way around Gulf Coast seafood.

Expect a classy ambiance alongside your gumbo, too: As you might expect from a former mansion, the décor leans into an elegant Southern vibe. There's also a dress code banning casual shorts, sleeveless shirts, and hats or open-toed shoes on men, and it's "preferred" for men to wear jackets at dinner. It's not the strictest in New Orleans (restaurants like Galatoire's require jackets), but you can't dress sloppily.