The Chicken Wing Chain With Affordable Happy Hour Deals You Won't Want To Miss
The term "happy hour" was first coined by the United States Navy in the early 1900s, but gained more notoriety during Prohibition, ultimately leading to the restaurant happy hours we know today. It commonly refers to food and drink specials during the late afternoon and early evening. It's hard to beat a good happy hour, whether you're grabbing a drink after work or planting yourself on a bar stool for a big game. If you're looking for a chain restaurant with one of the best happy hour deals, it's worth finding your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings.
At Buffalo Wild Wings, you can grab its chips and salsa and tater tots appetizers for as little as $3 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Mozzarella sticks are $5 (though we should note the mozzarella sticks landed as one of BWW's worst menu items), and everything pretzel knots are $6. The chain's house beer, Goose Island's Wild Herd kölsch, is just $4 per glass. Other beers are as little as $5, and strawberry margaritas are $6. Keep in mind, these deals are dine-in only.
You might be disappointed if you're going to happy hour for wings
What is Buffalo Wild Wings known for? It's hard to say anything other than wings. Knowing that, it's important to note that, if you're heading to happy hour, you won't find any happy hour-specific deals on its bone-in or boneless wings. But there is some good news: On Tuesdays, the restaurant offers BOGO bone-in wings for rewards members (you can sign up on the BWW website) for dine-in. If you go to a Tuesday happy hour, you can still grab this reward along with those happy hour prices.
BWW does occasionally offer other deals on its wings that aren't necessarily for happy hour. For example, you can grab a $19.99 bundle deal that offers 20 bone-in wings, an order of fries, and four dipping sauces. Prices vary by location, but an order of 20 bone-in wings costs around $30 (not including fries or dipping sauces); you save a lot of money by going with the bundle deal. However, the bundles are only good for takeout orders placed through the app or BWW's website. On Thursdays, you can also get BOGO boneless wings for takeout. If you want our take on the best wing sauce flavors, we've got you covered with a full ranking.