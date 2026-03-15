The Chicken Wing Chain With Affordable Happy Hour Deals You Won't Want To Miss

The term "happy hour" was first coined by the United States Navy in the early 1900s, but gained more notoriety during Prohibition, ultimately leading to the restaurant happy hours we know today. It commonly refers to food and drink specials during the late afternoon and early evening. It's hard to beat a good happy hour, whether you're grabbing a drink after work or planting yourself on a bar stool for a big game. If you're looking for a chain restaurant with one of the best happy hour deals, it's worth finding your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings.

At Buffalo Wild Wings, you can grab its chips and salsa and tater tots appetizers for as little as $3 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Mozzarella sticks are $5 (though we should note the mozzarella sticks landed as one of BWW's worst menu items), and everything pretzel knots are $6. The chain's house beer, Goose Island's Wild Herd kölsch, is just $4 per glass. Other beers are as little as $5, and strawberry margaritas are $6. Keep in mind, these deals are dine-in only.