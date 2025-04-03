Celebrate Straight A's With Free Doughnuts From This Popular Chain
Hard work in the classroom pays off in a delicious way at one of America's most popular doughnut chains. Students with straight A's can turn their high marks into sweet treats with Krispy Kreme's report card initiative, which rewards top-earning report cards with free doughnuts — just one of the many fun facts any Krispy Kreme fanatic should know.
The program encourages academic excellence by giving students an extra incentive to strive for top grades. Students who bring a valid report card to Krispy Kreme can receive a free glazed doughnut for every A they earn, with a maximum of six doughnuts per visit, making their achievements all the more satisfying. The current report card deal dates back to at least 2011, but because it's not a company-wide policy, A-studded report cards are only redeemable at participating locations, not including grocery stores that sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Call or visit your local Krispy Kreme to confirm its participation in the promotion.
Krispy Kreme report card deal loopholes
Despite Krispy Kreme's history in investing in scholastic excellence, it wasn't until a viral TikTok posted in 2023 by Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8), a social media influencer famous for sharing fast food secrets, that many customers discovered the free doughnut program. In the video, Howlett, who worked at Krispy Kreme, claimed that employees don't have the authority to verify whether or not their customers are actually in school. The TikTok sparked speculation that customers could exploit a loophole by presenting old report cards to redeem free doughnuts, regardless of their current academic status. While some curious customers successfully tried their hand at the viral loophole, a Krispy Kreme representative told TODAY that the deal is exclusive to K-12 students, the student must be present, and report cards must be from the current term.
Outside of the report card promotional deal, Krispy Kreme offers discounts and rotating promotional deals to customers, students or otherwise, who register for its mobile rewards app. Students should stay on the lookout for other academic-related promotions at Krispy Kreme, as the chain has previously launched other initiatives aimed at celebrating student achievements, such as the "Graduate Dozen" promo in 2021. This limited-time offer rewarded high school and college seniors wearing graduation attire with a free dozen doughnuts.