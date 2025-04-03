Celebrate Straight A's With Free Doughnuts From This Popular Chain

Hard work in the classroom pays off in a delicious way at one of America's most popular doughnut chains. Students with straight A's can turn their high marks into sweet treats with Krispy Kreme's report card initiative, which rewards top-earning report cards with free doughnuts — just one of the many fun facts any Krispy Kreme fanatic should know.

The program encourages academic excellence by giving students an extra incentive to strive for top grades. Students who bring a valid report card to Krispy Kreme can receive a free glazed doughnut for every A they earn, with a maximum of six doughnuts per visit, making their achievements all the more satisfying. The current report card deal dates back to at least 2011, but because it's not a company-wide policy, A-studded report cards are only redeemable at participating locations, not including grocery stores that sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Call or visit your local Krispy Kreme to confirm its participation in the promotion.